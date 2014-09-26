Dark Chocolate Brownies with Caramel Filled DelightFulls™

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Our Dark Chocolate Morsels contain 53 percent cacao which make them ideal for melting as a brownie batter base. Stir in and top with some Caramel Filled DelightFulls for a double chocolate, buttery caramel hit.

By Nestle Toll House

prep:
10 mins
cook:
42 mins
total:
52 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line 8-inch-square baking pan with foil. Lightly grease.

  • Heat dark chocolate morsels, sugar, butter and water in small saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate and butter are melted. Pour into medium bowl. Stir in eggs, one at a time, with wire whisk until blended. Stir in vanilla extract. Add flour and salt; stir well. Stir in 3/4 cup DelightFulls morsels. Pour into prepared baking pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup DelightFulls morsels over batter.

  • Bake for 42 to 45 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out slightly sticky. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Lift out by foil edges to cutting board. Carefully remove foil. Cut into bars. Store in tightly covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 9g; cholesterol 33.4mg; sodium 69mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
Jonathan
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2014
First one to comment!!! Loved the recipe very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(4)
hotie
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2016
i will make it again made for health they where awesome Read More
Melissa Conger
Rating: 2 stars
05/27/2015
Very expensive to make because of the two bags of morsels and the caramel is practically undetectable. Disappointing. Read More
