Late Night Pasta

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This veggie pasta dinner with cherry tomatoes, peas, Parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley comes together in less than 30 minutes.

By TNT's On the Menu

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water. Drain pasta; keep warm.

  • Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Cook pancetta until fat renders, about 3 minutes. Add onions and cook until they begin to release moisture, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Stir in tomatoes, peas, parsley, Parmesan cheese, and cooked spaghettini. Add the pasta water to create a sauce. Add pepper and red chili flakes to taste. Increase heat until mixture begins to simmer and thicken, stir, and remove from heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
735 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 77.2g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 1077.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2016
7-5-2016 ~What a shame I have to give this less than five stars all because the recipe is poorly written. Neither parsley nor peas are mentioned in the ingredients list, yet both are in the directions. Simple to correct, but a sloppy error nonetheless. Other than that, while I did not measure anything, only using ingredients at my own discretion, this is pasta as pasta should be. Read More
