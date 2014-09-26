Parmesan Chicken Mini Pies

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Italian-flavored mini pies made easy with frozen chicken bites.

By Pillsbury

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease 12 regular size muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Remove dough from can; press to 8x18 inch rectangle. Cut dough evenly into 12 squares. Press dough squares into muffin cups.

  • Microwave chicken pieces on microwaveable plate 1 minute on High. Place chicken pieces in muffin cups; top each with 2 tablespoons sauce. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 15 to 18 minutes of until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 1060.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

sonshaun
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2016
My family loves it!! I mix the butter brown sugar and apple pie spice together then add the apple. This lessens the amount of brown sugar apple pie spice you need to make one recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Naughtyspider
Rating: 1 stars
02/08/2016
ewww this is not good at all. My daughter made this for a school project and I cannot offer anything to fix this one. Read More
kaikai30
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2017
This was an easy to make dinner and the kids absolutely LOVED it!!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kayla
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2015
I was looking for something quick and easy and this did the trick! Tasty too. Read More
DeanaZ
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2016
Husband liked them. Fast and easy Read More
