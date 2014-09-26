Pumpkin Seed Flatbread with Sweet Onions and Feta

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

As I researched the health benefits of pumpkin seeds I discovered that not only did they have lots of nutritional benefits, but contained large amounts of tryptophan. Yes, that tryptophan, the 'turkey valium' you read about every year. I've always wanted to try them instead of pine nuts on various recipes. Little did I know I was really inventing an alternative medicinal treatment.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 flatbread
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; saute onion in hot oil until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add rosemary and a pinch of salt; saute until onions are golden and soft, about 5 minutes more.

  • Spread cornmeal over the bottom of a baking sheet. Stretch pizza dough in a thin layer onto baking sheet over cornmeal. Spread onions onto dough and sprinkle black pepper over the top. Sprinkle feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, and Parmesan cheese over the top of the onions.

  • Bake on the bottom rack of the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Rotate the baking sheet 180 degrees and bake 5 minutes more. Transfer baking sheet to the middle rack of the oven and bake until bread is golden, crispy, and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Transfer flatbread to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 311.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2021
This was different but tasty. Due to the pandemic of Covid-19, I used a cauliflower pizza crust only because the supermarket was out of refrigerated and frozen pizza dough. Thank you for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022