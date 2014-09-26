Pumpkin Seed Flatbread with Sweet Onions and Feta
As I researched the health benefits of pumpkin seeds I discovered that not only did they have lots of nutritional benefits, but contained large amounts of tryptophan. Yes, that tryptophan, the 'turkey valium' you read about every year. I've always wanted to try them instead of pine nuts on various recipes. Little did I know I was really inventing an alternative medicinal treatment.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 311.8mg. Full Nutrition