Oh my goodness, this is a delicious recipe! I just made a tester salmon patty cake while the rest of the salmon refrigerates for me to cook them later. I wanted to be sure these were seasoned well enough. They are! The change I made was using a green bell pepper instead of red because I needed to use it up and I don't have red. Also, for those wondering how much salt to use, I looked up how much salt should be used per lb of fish and it says 1tsp. That helped me adjust the salt to how much salmon I had (I had a little less than a pound, which is less than what is stated in the recipe). I mixed half of a beaten egg into the salmon mixture based on other's reviews. I didn't want to risk it falling apart even though Chef John's did not. Other than that I did the recipe as stated and it is outstanding. I am going to serve it over some very lightly buttered egg noodles with a bit of gourmet aioli I found at a market (instead of the remoulade he suggests only because I don't have time to make it). Thank you Chef John!!! This would be a great small appetizer (if you make little patties) or a great starter entree for a dinner party.