Midwest Salisbury Steak

This recipe for Salisbury steak uses good quality ground sirloin and tastes wonderful. You won't have to drain any grease from the patties once they've browned. Serve over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. Simply delightful!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2015
Simple and satisfying comfort food. Great gravy. I prepared this as the recipe directed with a couple of exceptions – I added a couple of cloves of minced garlic to the onions and mushrooms and used all beef broth, no water. I don’t understand why the submitter instructs that you essentially dilute the gravy with water. Use the 30 minute cooking time only as a guide – mine didn’t take nearly that long!
Tonight was second time I have made this. I love love love it!!!!! I did not change anything either time other than using 1.5-2 pds of meat (for a total of 8-9 patties) and doubling all the ingredients for enough gravy for the 8-9 patties. I always struggle with what sides go with what so I will do what I wish others would do and tell you I made Parmesan Roasted Potatoes, Brussel sprouts, and French bread with it. Yum yum!
I'm sure this recipe is great as tendered. I made a couple changes , I omitted fresh mushrooms and flour and substituted a can of cream of mushroom soup I used the whole 14.5 ounce can of beef stock . I also added a clove or two of chopped garlic to the meat. overall it quickly became one of my favorite things to cook
This is a great recipe. Like many others, I tweaked it a little as well: I used a "beefy onion soup" mix instead of regular onion soup mix. Also, I use golden mushroom soup in my recipes that call for gravy; I sauteed the mushrooms and onions as directed, then added that to the beef broth and soup mix, stirred in the golden mushroom soup, and voila - a really good, rich gravy (the flour is unnecessary). I've prepared this dish three times now and there are usually leftovers, but only if I make extra (it's that good!)
This pattys were great but the broth was not. You have to adjust the broth to your taste. The gravy was bland so I added more Worcestershire (to taste or 1 table spoon), minced garlic (to taste 1 teaspoon), pepper, and sea salt. I did not use water but added 2 1/2 cups of low sodium beef broth instead. I served this with steam broccoli and twice baked potatoes.
This recipe is excellent!!! My husband doesn't care for mushrooms, so I omitted them. I used 1 large Vidalia onion and swanson's beef broth for the stock. The patties were tender and full of flavor, and the gravy was awesome. Best Salisbury steak My husband and I have ever had. Thanks for a great recipe. I'll be making this again and again for sure.
Because I have growing teen boys I doubled this recipe. It wasn't great it was just ok. I was hoping for more depth of flavor. After browning it sure didn't take 30 minutes to cook thru, more like 10. I'm going to continue searching for other Salisbury steak recipes.
We found this delicious! I'm glad I doubled it. The only change I made was the onion soup mix and beef stock. I used low-sodium stock which is what the recipe calls for, not broth, which adds a depth of flavor(and no water!). I made my own onion soup recipe from this site, contains NO sodium. I hate packaged/canned soup and have found wonderful recipes here on AllRecipes.com that taste fresh and chemical free.
Added garlic, quite tasty and way healthier than the TV Dinner version! Kids enjoyed it. I thought the meat had the most Salisbury Steak flavor, the gravy? I'd like to dress up a bit. served with mash potato and peas/carrots. I also used 2 T of Worsey Sauce because we are huge fans.
Delicious!! Even my picky husband LOVED it!! I will definitely make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2015
I just made Salisbury steak and this recipe is very similar to mine. The only difference is that I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs, water instead of milk and freshly ground pepper. I also added a couple of tablespoons of ketchup. I rarely measure things when I cook and I had more than a pound of meat, but I probably used more Worcestershire sauce than what is called for here because of the addition of ketchup. For the gravy, I removed the patties to a plate after I browned them and used the same skillet that I browned the patties in, to brown the mushrooms and onions as I did not want to waste the yummy brown bits that add so much flavor to the gravy. I did not use the onion soup/water, I just used low sodium beef broth. I put the patties and gravy in a covered casserole dish and I finished mine in the oven. I had it at 350 degrees for about a half hour. Cooking times are going to vary depending on the size/thickness of your patties, the type of pan and the way your stove works, so I cannot rate any recipe according to whether or not it was done in the time stated, there are way too many variables. We're having the leftovers tonight!
Thank you for this heavenly recipe. I prepare it as written, have it memorized, and it is my family's THE go-to comfort food. Mashed potatoes, noodles or rice..that is the only decision I have to make. Just make sure you have pickled beets to go along.
I like to chop about 1 bell pepper and add to gravy mix--sometimes, I put some in the meat mixture, also. This adds that extra bit of flavor that some are missing. I frequently also cut up an onion and add that to the gravy. This has been a staple in my family for 50 years!!!! Comfort food at its best!!!!
This was a family pleaser - and believe me, that's hard to do. I finely chopped the onions to slip them by the pickiest kiddo. We all wished for more gravy, so I'll increase the recipe for next time. Yummy!!
My husband with the sophisticated California palate is just now after 50 years of marriage to me discovering the joys of midwestern cooking. I made 5 steaks, i ate one, he ate 3. Told me, "Keep that recipe."
Had this at a friend's house and the whole family LOVED it. Definitely a meal I started making regularly. Also, a great go-to recipe for guests. They are always impressed with the tender, flavorful beef and amazing gravy. Thank you for posting!!
Followed the recipe, no changes, and it was well-received in this house! Good flavor and plenty of gravy for the mashed potatoes on the side. Frozen green peas and butter bread made a weeknight dinner that I'll keep in the rotation!
I was looking forward to this Salisbury Steak last night which was somewhat labor-intensive. I was disappointed in that when it was served, it tasted exactly like a frozen TV dinner and not quite as good as a cheap diner's meal. There is little taste other than a taste that is artificial, due (I presume) to the dry onion soup. My husband and I were both very disappointed.
Perfect comfort food! Very easy and delicious! I used a mix of mushrooms and it gave it a "dressed up" taste, I would definately do that again! Honestly, this is good enough for company with a "diner" theme.
I modified the recipe and used real onions and skipped the onion soup mix in both the Salisbury meat mixture and the gravy. I cannot calculate how much sodium my rendition contained but the flavor was there.
I made this PRETTY much as written, but I do not use Onion Soup Mix (too much MSG) so I googled how to substitute it and it worked out great. Oh I also was out of eggs so I used 2 heaping tablespoons of Mayo which I also read was a great substitute for an egg. I made the patties earlier in the day when I had more time which probably got the flavors more mixed in with the Ground Chuck (80/20). I took the Steaks out of the fridge to warm up a bit before setting them in the hot skillet. I fried the patties to a dark crisp brown on each side, then set them aside on a plate, drained MOST of the grease out but about a tablespoon and left all the bits of meaty flavor goodness in the pan to make the gravy in the same skillet. My patties were large so I did simmer them for 25-30 minutes in the gravy to cook through, and I added some jarred mushrooms when there was about 10 minutes left just to warm them in the gravy. I served the Steaks with Mashed Potatoes (instant, so easy), and Brussel Sprouts, but corn would have been great too. See my pic! :-)
I made this tonight for my husband and it was a big hit also did a side of basmati rice and Haricot verts. My husband asked for seconds. I did not change anything with this recipe and I am rating this for the original recipe. I did not have beef stock however I used beef broth.
I made his for dinner and my husband and I loved it. I only made one substitution. I doubled the recipe so we could have leftovers, but I only had one package of onion soup mix and one beefy onion soup mix. So I used beefy onion soup in the gravy. It was great! Is definitely a recipe we will make over an over again.
Simple, hearty and satisfying. I used sour cream instead of milk and instead of making the gravy, I cooked some sliced mushrooms and used some leftover beef gravy that that had on hand. Perfect for a midweek meal.
I did the same thing Jeffrey did, used cream of mushroom in place of the flour and mushroom, and just a tad over a cup of beef broth. I also used kitchen bouquet Browning and seasoning sauce to make the gravy Brown. Added garlic to the meat. Quick easy and great for quarantine meals. I could have made the Patty smaller but I got about a week's worth of food.
Great recipe, I am a dad cooking for a couple very picky children, Second helpings all around. Only opinion I have is no salt needed the soup mix is more than enough. I did although add a clove of garlic to the gravy.
I have made this recipe many times now. It is always fantastic. The only change I make is I only use 1/4 pkg. of onion soup mix in the meat mixture because my boys "don't like onions", but I don't want to leave out the flavor all together. If I have ground pork I will use 2/3 sirloin and 1/3 ground pork - that adds good flavor as well. This recipe makes a quick delicious dinner.
Marena B.
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2017
My go to Salisbury steak recipe. In fact, my mom likes it so much she just asked for the recipe. My only recommendation to others is to double the gravy!
I will be making this again. I did have a few changes that I made. I used reg. ground beef as I didn't have Sirloin. I used Italian bread crumbs instead of Panko. In the gravy mixture I added green bell peppers just for added flavor and to pack in more veggies. Husband loved it and said the meat was nice and tender. I served this over egg noodles.
It is tasty-much better than the box version. My husband said the meat is good-he can tell it's not from the box. I shared the recipe with my grand daughters in hopes they will make some for themselves. Thank you for sharing.
I've made this several times and love it. We only use ground venision, so no drippings at all, just add a little olive oil to pan to cook in. I didn't use any milk or W sauce as I was out. Wasn't a need for it. I add a hand full of crushed french fried onions to the burgers. Sometimes I add the diced onion, sometimes don't.
Great recipe! Only adjustments I made were to add garlic and red bell pepper to the sauté. I will add more garlic and ketchup to the meat mixture next time for more zest. Husband and small kids ate it up and asked for more!! Served with squash and rest of red bell pepper (from skillet after meat was removed without cleaning and adding olive oil, garlic salt, pepper and parsley) and naan we had on hand. Delicious!!
This is a terrific recipe with the exception that it is very salty (and I tend to like my foods on the salty side). I would suggest making sure the stock, butter, etc.are lo sodium or salt free and do not add extra salt before you taste it. The only change I made was I used 85/15 ground meat vs. sirloin which is 80/20. I will make this again.
Dickwad
Rating: 3 stars
09/27/2018
Made this exactly according to the recipe but it did not really taste very good, could taste too much of the onion soup mix. It seemed like it needed to cook longer to mellow out the flavor profile.
Excellent! I have been looking for this flavor for years. Reminds me of what I get at the cafeteria but with twice the flavor. Maybe a touch of garlic next time? Saved to my favorites so I can make again.
My husband wanted to give it a 4 on principle because "there is always room for improvement". I say for myself that I think it was wonderful! The only change I made was I added much more black pepper to the meat, a 1/2 t. We also only had regular ground beef on hand. We served it over egg noodles, though we will probably try mashed potatoes next time. Also I would say to people who have trouble with it being "bland" to always test for seasoning as you go. I'm of the mind set that you season every layer. I even added a pinch of salt and pepper when I cooked the onion and mushrooms. I hope this helps.
This was rather simple to make, but I had to change it slightly due to gluten intolerance. First with the hamburger steak portion. I exchanged oatmeal for panko bread crumbs. The patties were very "sloppy" and wet when making them, but as they cook, the oatmeal absorbs the liquid and they turn out perfect. Cook them with lid on if you make this variation as the liquid needs to absorb into the oatmeal and not just fry off. I also used VERY lean burger as we get it straight from the farm and have it butchered the way we like it. Therefor there is very little fat in the pan to worry about. As for the gravy, I used bone broth we made by boiling the deer bones and beef bones after butchering. It has a much stonger and more irony flavor than store bought broth. I used double the gluten free flour and then doubled the liquid and used 2 cans of canned mushrooms and a red onion because that's what I had in the house. I sautéed the onions and mushrooms then removed them from the pan, added a little more butter, and the onion soup mix, 3TBSP pepper and flour frying until the flour was browned. They slowly I added about 1/2cup of broth at a time whisking until it was even then added more liquid. If you just dump all of the liquid in at once you get lumpy gravy. If you don't brown your flour you get floury tasting gravy and the gravy doesn't take on the rich flavors from the meat. After the liquid is added and the consistency is about how I wanted it (just a little thinner than I want
Wow, this is an easy and great tasting recipe! One of the modifications I made was using a full pouch of onion soup mix in the meat mix and gravy as the pouches I had were 1oz each. Also, I heated up the beef stock and blended the flour (I used gluten-free flour) before adding it to the sauteed onion/mushroom stir fry. (Have had my share of lumpy gravy resulting from just adding the flour into the mix as described in the directions of the recipe). Not knocking the recipe writer, just my lack of experience and probably not stirring the mixture correctly. Definitely a keeper!!
thought it was very very good. I doubled the recipe and separated the meat into 12 patties, cooked them over stovetop then transferred them to oven safe aluminum bakeware and topped with the sauce. has to make the sauce without mushrooms as hubby doesn't eat mushrooms (extremely picky eater) and his only suggestion was to use less onion in the sauce. nevertheless, I thought it was a great recipe. will definitely make again. it was an awesome recipe to make ahead and freeze for later
I followed the recipe as written. My husband and my 91 year old father both enjoyed this dish. The onion soup added good flavor. My husband was a chef, said it had a good salisbury steak flavor. I want to make this for company next time. I'd say it's important to just brown the patties because they cook very nicely in the sauce, don't want to over cook them.
Oh my stars is this a rich onion and beef flavor! This is an easy go-to recipe for me from now on. I might try adding sherry or masala next time. Don't skimp on the beef bullion though. I've also read adding a bit of balsamic vinegar to onion soup will deepen flavor, will try that.
Delicious and easy recipe. I didn't use water and added beef stock, based on earlier revues. This made for a richer tasting sauce. It didn't take as long to cook as the recipe indicates, but letting it simmer longer does help with the flavor. Served with mashed potatoes, my family enjoyed this very much, and I will make again.
I will make again , it was fantastic , I also used the cream of mushroom soup , omitted water , used more beef stock & used Durkee French fried onions instead of bread crumbs , it was a hit !! Thank You
I had to make a couple of substitutions -- I decided to make this tonight and didn't have ground sirloin or ground round, so I used ground chuck, and also used 2 (6.5-oz) cans of mushrooms instead of fresh. Like at least one other reviewer, I used just one frying pan; browned the patties with a little butter, then removed them to a plate, added more butter and cooked the onions and mushrooms, then proceeded according to the recipe. Not only do you not lose the tasty bits from browning the meat that way, but you only have to wash one pan! I did also add about 1/4 C of red wine with the stock and water (reducing the amount of water by about 1/4 cup). I did add a little salt and pepper to the gravy, which I really thought was awesome (even with the canned mushrooms)! The patties themselves, though, seemed to be missing something in terms of flavor... I'm just not sure what. (This may just have been the difference between using the ground chuck and stepping up to a better grade of meat.) At any rate, along with some mashed potatoes and green beans this made a great meal for a coldJanuary night!
Family loved it. I made a couple changes. My husband hunts and so I need find meals around deer meat. So I tried this recipe. I doubled the Worcester sauce and added @2 cloves of minced garlic to the meat and added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the gravy. I did not have mushrooms. So I omitted them. But I will add them next time!
Just wow! This is very probably the best Salisbury steak I've ever had. The only change was to eliminate the mushrooms. And that only cause I didn't have any. My husband said it was the best gravy and asked if I could make just the gravy for french fries. Yesterday we went grocery shopping and he asked me to make the Salisbury steak again. It's so rare that he asks for something in particular, so I knew he really liked it. Oh, and this time with the mushrooms. This one is definitely a keeper!
I loved it. Only thing I added was 1/2 of an jalapeño pepper that I needed to use. Chopped very fine. But what is with the Sodium content: 6581 mg per serving?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2022
Flavorful and easy to make. This recipe was easy to adapt for my Keto diet. Made my own bread crumbs from Keto burger buns, I used 80/20 ground beef, and keto wheat flour. The gravy and patties turn out great. I will repeat this recipe regularly.
I made this last week and my family loved it! I did read reviews and used the idea of using golden mushroom soup, instead of flour and water. I also used baby Bella mushrooms. It was awesome. I served it with Basmati rice and broccoli. Big hit. Family wants it again next week. Thank you for such a yummy and easy recipe.
I made carmelized onions. After I cooked the mushrooms, I removed them from the butter so I could cook the flour. Then I added the beef stock to thin the flour mixture before adding everything else in the pot, including the carmelized onions. I also added Kitchen Bouquet for a nice dark brown color & cut the bread crumbs in half. It turned out wonderful!!
I had a package of hamburger that I needed to use up and went looking for a good Salisbury Steak recipe. I served this recipe, with mashed potatoes & corn, last night. I pretty much followed the recipe, just replacing the water with more broth, adding some garlic and de-glazing the onion pan with a touch of Marsala. My husband, who hates " bland Salisbury Steak", absolutely Devoured it. This recipe has earned a spot in the box. Will definitely be making again.
I made this for dinner this evening and I added: 1 Tbsp. Hoisin sauce to the ground beef 1 tsp. Worcestershire to the ground beef added garlic to the sauté of onions and mushrooms Deglazed the pan with 1/4 cup Cognac. Flavors were amazing, the family thought it was great too. Will make this again in the future. Try not to over cook the beef.
this was every tasty, and easy to make,. I had no flour so I used corn starch and worked just as good and I used a whole can of beef broth instead of water,. everything turned out perfect. with a side of MASH potatoes, and sweet corn,
