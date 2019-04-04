Midwest Salisbury Steak

This was rather simple to make, but I had to change it slightly due to gluten intolerance. First with the hamburger steak portion. I exchanged oatmeal for panko bread crumbs. The patties were very "sloppy" and wet when making them, but as they cook, the oatmeal absorbs the liquid and they turn out perfect. Cook them with lid on if you make this variation as the liquid needs to absorb into the oatmeal and not just fry off. I also used VERY lean burger as we get it straight from the farm and have it butchered the way we like it. Therefor there is very little fat in the pan to worry about. As for the gravy, I used bone broth we made by boiling the deer bones and beef bones after butchering. It has a much stonger and more irony flavor than store bought broth. I used double the gluten free flour and then doubled the liquid and used 2 cans of canned mushrooms and a red onion because that's what I had in the house. I sautéed the onions and mushrooms then removed them from the pan, added a little more butter, and the onion soup mix, 3TBSP pepper and flour frying until the flour was browned. They slowly I added about 1/2cup of broth at a time whisking until it was even then added more liquid. If you just dump all of the liquid in at once you get lumpy gravy. If you don't brown your flour you get floury tasting gravy and the gravy doesn't take on the rich flavors from the meat. After the liquid is added and the consistency is about how I wanted it (just a little thinner than I want