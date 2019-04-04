Basic Salisbury Steaks

We all LOVED this! I used a little more than 1 pound of ground beef and got 5 patties out of the recipe. Also, I doubled the sauce, but only used 1/2 the water b/c we wanted the sauce to be on the thicker side. I had an 8oz. pkg. of sliced mushrooms to use up, so I cooked them and added them, which was a wonderful addition. I lightened this up a bit by using whole wheat seasoned breadcrumbs, extra lean ground beef and Healthy Request Golden Mushroom Soup. This was very flavorful and comforting for a chilly fall day. I will def be making this again and again~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
We all LOVED this! I used a little more than 1 pound of ground beef and got 5 patties out of the recipe. Also, I doubled the sauce, but only used 1/2 the water b/c we wanted the sauce to be on the thicker side. I had an 8oz. pkg. of sliced mushrooms to use up, so I cooked them and added them, which was a wonderful addition. I lightened this up a bit by using whole wheat seasoned breadcrumbs, extra lean ground beef and Healthy Request Golden Mushroom Soup. This was very flavorful and comforting for a chilly fall day. I will def be making this again and again~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
this recipe was delicious! made it just as the directions said (with the exception of adding my own mushrooms sautéed with a little garlic). I usually make a much more fancy and complex salsbury steak, that takes much longer than this recipe. frankly, this one was almost as delicious as my usual recipe. I think i may make this one from now on due to the simplicity of it. Note: if you look at the photos, all of the photos have a much darker gravy than one particular photo (mine). I think this was because I used a very lean ground beef, so there wasn't a lot of grease. this is one of very few recipes that call for ground beef that I actually think a higher fat content may make for a better meal/gravy.... although it still tasted amazing! thank you for the easy recipe and the full tummies!
Next time I'm adding fewer bread crumbs though. It was a tiny bit on the dry side but really authentic tasting. I made my own gravy instead of the mushroom soup. The onion soup mix worked well and wasn't nearly as salty as I was afraid it was going to be.
To be honest, I have never had Salisbury steak before, so I have nothing to compare it to. with that being said, I made this recipe exactly as instructed, and I thought it was great! I will definitely make this recipe again, very soon! However, I will do a couple things a little bit differently. First of all, I will not cook the steaks as well done as they were. I will only cook them for 4 minutes on each side at just barely above medium heat. And, since I prefer my sauces to be a little thicker, I will add about a teaspoon and a half of corn starch to the sauce to let it thicken a little.
Great recipe. Followed the recipe with the following minor changes. Did not fry the meat patties, smothered 1/2 of the soup mixture in the bottom of the slow cooker, set the raw patties on top & poured the rest of the soup mixture on top of the patties and spooned it over them, so they can be covered. Added few dashes of Worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture and some to the sauce. Also added 2 cups of sliced baby bella mushrooms to the sauce mixture. Cooked it on high for 3 hours. Next time, might cut the dried onion soup to 3/4 packet, as was a bit salty. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This came out sooooo good!! I did have to make a change for the gravy from the cream of mushroom soup to a can of turkey gravy. I had the gravy, not the soup on hand. Sometimes subbing out works, sometimes not, this time It definitely was a good substitute.
This is a good recipe & flexible too. I made it exactly as written, except I only had a can of regular cream of mushroom soup. And I did add a small can of sliced mushrooms with the juice into the sauce/ gravy. I will definitely make this again, my hubby loves it! Thank you for such a simple yummy recipe.
This was delicious! We loved the flavor of the beef patty. I thickened the gravy with a little flour and served over mashed potatoes with green beans. Growing up, I loved my Mom's "burger patties with mushroom sauce". I never realized it was Salisbury Steak! Yum and thank you!
I made a few changes to this recipe and it turned out great. I used the steak recipe but added 1tbs ketchup, 1/8 tsp ground mustard, and about 4 dashes of Worcestershire. Then pattied and put in the pan and browned each side. I made the gravy from lipton box soup. I melted 2 tbs butter and then added 2 tbs flour slowly and let cook for a minute or two over med high heat.. I then added 3 cups beef broth slowly until smooth (whisking constantly). Let it heat up a bit then whisked in 2 packets of the soup mix. turned the heat up to high and brought it to a boils whisking often. Once it came to a boil, I turned the heat down to medium and let simmer uncovered until it thickened. I sauteed some onions and mushrooms in a pan and placed them aside. I placed the patties in a foiled baking dish and covered with the onions and mushrooms then added the gravy mixture on top and covered the dish with more foil then placed in a pre- heated oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Served it over homemade mashed potatoes and green beans. Delicious.
Never made so much as a meatball before so I followed this recipe to the letter. Husband said it was the best salisbury steak he's ever had. Even my toddler loved it. Now this is a staple in my household. Thank you!
This was super tasty. I did sauté some onions and mushrooms to add to the sauce. I also added a couple tablespoons of A1 and soy sauce to balance the cream of mushroom soup. I also used milk instead of water. So good and the family loved it.
I know people get annoyed when you tweak the recipe and write a review, but I don't use canned soup and the only thing I changed was making my own mushroom soup. That's it, everything else stayed the same. Everyone loved it and my super picky nephew ate it. Family has asked that this stay in rotation.
Tonight will be my 4th time making it. Super easy and my family loves it. My only little spin on it is that I use 2 tablespoons of flour mixed in with the bits and left over oil. Simmer on low till it bubbles then add the soup and 1/2 milk and 1/2 water. Makes a super thick gray:)
Absolutely love this. Accidentally misread instructions and used 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs, I will continue to use that measurement. Probably best to set the timer on browning the patties as our first instinct is to go for done, so on the second side I set it to not overcook. these were amazingly simple and delicious. Such a wonderful comfort food.
I used 2 lbs of ground beef. 1 can of soup with brown gravy mixed with water. The meat was salty.. So next time I will only use 1 pouch of onion soup. This is a really easy and yummy recipe. My whole family loved this.
I had to make changes because of my food allergies. I used portabello mushroom soup & brown gravy mix for the sauce (squirt in a dollop of minced garlic). Cooked the brown gravy in the microwave first before pouring over patties. Poured some of the mushroom soup in with the burger mix & also added almost liquified onion (run it in the blender since my bf hates chunks of onion but likes onion flavor & chopping onions sucks).
Very easy recipe and delicious results. Did a 50/50 mix of water/milk to the soup and sautéed fresh mushrooms while frying the patties. Served with mashed pots and sweet corn. Great comfort food. A keeper!!
Super simple, quick and inexpensive main dish. I followed the recipe but also added mushrooms to the suace. I think I'll add just a little bit of flour to the mix to thicken it up or maybe only half a can of soup. Everyone enjoyed it though. We served it over mashed potatoes and steamed carrots as a side.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2022
It was easy and I already had all the ingredients for it. We love it.
made this last night and it came out really good. Didn't remind me of the old TV dinner style ones from my childhood, but was more like a diner style. The only changes I made were subbing in cream of mushroom soup since I couldn't find the golden variety and I added about 4-5 shakes of Worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture and let it sit, covered, for about 20 minutes before forming into patties. Paired with garlic mashed potatoes and didn't have any leftovers, even my picky 7 year old said to add it to the rotation.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.