Basic Salisbury Steaks

this recipe was delicious! made it just as the directions said (with the exception of adding my own mushrooms sautéed with a little garlic). I usually make a much more fancy and complex salsbury steak, that takes much longer than this recipe. frankly, this one was almost as delicious as my usual recipe. I think i may make this one from now on due to the simplicity of it. Note: if you look at the photos, all of the photos have a much darker gravy than one particular photo (mine). I think this was because I used a very lean ground beef, so there wasn't a lot of grease. this is one of very few recipes that call for ground beef that I actually think a higher fat content may make for a better meal/gravy.... although it still tasted amazing! thank you for the easy recipe and the full tummies!