Basic Salisbury Steaks

These are delicious steaks my mom used to make when I was growing up. They are easy too! They go great with mashed potatoes or white rice and have a flavorful sauce left over, almost like a gravy.

Recipe by SARAH1037

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, and onion soup mix together in a bowl; shape into 6 oblong patties.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties until browned, about 5 minutes per side.

  • Stir golden mushroom soup and water together in a bowl; pour over the patties in the skillet. Turn patties to coat in the liquid. Bring liquid to a simmer, reduce heat to medium-low, place a cover on the skillet, and cook until steaks are very firm, hot, and grey in the center, 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

You can sub ground turkey for the ground beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 80.3mg; sodium 873.2mg. Full Nutrition
