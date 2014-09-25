Holiday Spritz Cookies
These classic holiday cookies made with a cookie press are everybody's favorite, both to decorate and to eat.
These classic holiday cookies made with a cookie press are everybody's favorite, both to decorate and to eat.
I used this with my Pampered Chef press and it worked beautifully. I didn't need to refrigerate. I mixed them up in the mixer and put them directly into the press. We're on our 3rd double batch. Taste good and look good and moving along much faster than spritz usually do.Read More
I guess I just don't like spritz. I didn't like them when I was little...my mom made them every year and loved to help decorate them but the flavor was off for me. Now 40 years later the flavor is still not for me. They just aren't sweet enough. So I'm giving this recipe one star for flavor but five stars for workability of the dough. I bought a new cookie press and the two worked great together. However, I'm gonna keep looking for other recipes.Read More
I used this with my Pampered Chef press and it worked beautifully. I didn't need to refrigerate. I mixed them up in the mixer and put them directly into the press. We're on our 3rd double batch. Taste good and look good and moving along much faster than spritz usually do.
I guess I just don't like spritz. I didn't like them when I was little...my mom made them every year and loved to help decorate them but the flavor was off for me. Now 40 years later the flavor is still not for me. They just aren't sweet enough. So I'm giving this recipe one star for flavor but five stars for workability of the dough. I bought a new cookie press and the two worked great together. However, I'm gonna keep looking for other recipes.
Perfect the first time!
Always good !