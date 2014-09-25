Holiday Spritz Cookies

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These classic holiday cookies made with a cookie press are everybody's favorite, both to decorate and to eat.

By Crisco

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
52 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
42
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

42
Original recipe yields 42 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Stir flour, salt and baking powder in medium bowl until well blended. Beat shortening, butter and powdered sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, almond extract and food color. Beat in flour mixture gradually until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Fit cookie press with Christmas tree or wreath plate according to manufacturer's instructions. Fill cookie press according to instructions. Press dough onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 6 to 7 minutes or until set, but not brown. Cool 1 minute on baking sheet. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.

  • Place frosting in large heavy-duty resealable plastic bag. Microwave on HIGH 20 to 30 seconds to soften. Knead. Cut very small bottom corner off bag. Drizzle over cookies in a decorative pattern. Place candy bits from frosting in medium bowl. Hold cookie over bowl and sprinkle with candy bits. Let stand 15 minutes or until frosting is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 49.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022