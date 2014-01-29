Roasted Cauliflower, Garlic, and Leek Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

I absolutely love roasted cauliflower, so I came up with this soup one cold day. You don't even need to add cream to this soup to be completely satisfied with the thick creamy texture the cauliflower adds. Roasting the cauliflower and garlic brings the flavor of it to a whole other level. Double the recipe to assure leftovers, as it tastes almost better the next day for lunch! I serve this soup for lunch or dinner with a good cheesy bread. Enjoy!

By Chef V

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Put cauliflower florets into a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil over the cauliflower; season with salt and pepper. Add garlic to the cauliflower and spread onto a baking sheet.

  • Roast in preheated oven for 15 minutes, turn the florets and garlic, and continue roasting until golden brown, about 10 minutes more.

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir celery and leek in hot butter until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir flour into the celery mixture; cook and stir until flour is heated, 2 to 3 minutes more.

  • Stream chicken broth into the pot while continually stirring to incorporate. Add cauliflower, garlic, and marjoram to the broth mixture; bring to a simmer and cook until the flavors develop together, about 10 minutes.

  • Blend soup with an immersion blender to your desired consistency; season again with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 22g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 185mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tracy Camilleri-Prete
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2014
I had a head of cauliflower waiting to be Cooked so I made this soup on a cold, damp, rainy day. I used onion in stead of leeks, replaced the chicken broth with vegetable broth and used herbs are instead of marjoram because that is what I had readily available in the house at the time. It was excellent. I am defiantly making this soup again! Next time I will plan it and have all ingredients available. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

CJ MacRury
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2019
I did not like this soup. Very boring even after I added some garam marsala, more salt & pepper etc for spices. It was also very thick so I had to add some extra broth which didn't help it much. I'll look for another recipe as I love soups & I love cauliflower. Try, try again ;) Read More
Reviews:
Tracy Camilleri-Prete
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2014
I had a head of cauliflower waiting to be Cooked so I made this soup on a cold, damp, rainy day. I used onion in stead of leeks, replaced the chicken broth with vegetable broth and used herbs are instead of marjoram because that is what I had readily available in the house at the time. It was excellent. I am defiantly making this soup again! Next time I will plan it and have all ingredients available. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Phoebe
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2015
Added another clove of garlic and a little more leek. Took it to my Mother who resides in a Nursing Home and she gobbled it down and wanted more. Only complaint she had was a little bit of leek shreds;should have blenderized it for her.:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
KrisC
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2015
I followed the recipe but substituted a couple of yukon gold potatoes for 1/2 of the cauliflower. It was great! Roasting the garlic and cauliflower gives a depth of flavor that would otherwise not exist. The leeks give a subtle flavor that complements the roasted veggies. Will definitely make it again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
mastark2
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2016
SO good. Had no leeks so I used a chopped onion I already had. Used extra garlic (because you can never have too much IMO) added chopped up carrots and Cavender's Greek seasoning and used thyme in place of the marjoram. During the last 10 minutes I added about a half cup of half n half. Also sprinkled shredded Parmesan cheese as a garnish. WILL be making again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2016
Delicious! The only change I made was to add some chopped carrots to the celery and leeks! An added plus is that it is so low in fat and calories. Thanks for sharing a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
tiger77
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2016
Delicious recipe without any changes. If you want to indulge a bit add 1/4 cup half and half for a creamy taste. Otherwise skip the extra calories:-) Read More
Helpful
(1)
EMILYG
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2015
Excellent! I doubled the recipe used 3 leeks and added bacon pieces. Will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rosanna Fecko
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2018
Love the flavor of the soup. Next time need to double up all the ingredients to have leftovers. Read More
Qhhunters
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2014
Roasted Cauliflower & Garlic! how could you go wrong? I didn't have leeks but used 1/4 sweet onion and added a carrot to my stock veggies. Husband enjoyed it too! Keeper!!! Read More
CJ MacRury
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2019
I did not like this soup. Very boring even after I added some garam marsala, more salt & pepper etc for spices. It was also very thick so I had to add some extra broth which didn't help it much. I'll look for another recipe as I love soups & I love cauliflower. Try, try again ;) Read More
