Roasted Cauliflower, Garlic, and Leek Soup

I had a head of cauliflower waiting to be Cooked so I made this soup on a cold, damp, rainy day. I used onion in stead of leeks, replaced the chicken broth with vegetable broth and used herbs are instead of marjoram because that is what I had readily available in the house at the time. It was excellent. I am defiantly making this soup again! Next time I will plan it and have all ingredients available.
Added another clove of garlic and a little more leek. Took it to my Mother who resides in a Nursing Home and she gobbled it down and wanted more. Only complaint she had was a little bit of leek shreds;should have blenderized it for her.:)
I followed the recipe but substituted a couple of yukon gold potatoes for 1/2 of the cauliflower. It was great! Roasting the garlic and cauliflower gives a depth of flavor that would otherwise not exist. The leeks give a subtle flavor that complements the roasted veggies. Will definitely make it again!
SO good. Had no leeks so I used a chopped onion I already had. Used extra garlic (because you can never have too much IMO) added chopped up carrots and Cavender's Greek seasoning and used thyme in place of the marjoram. During the last 10 minutes I added about a half cup of half n half. Also sprinkled shredded Parmesan cheese as a garnish. WILL be making again!
Delicious! The only change I made was to add some chopped carrots to the celery and leeks! An added plus is that it is so low in fat and calories. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
Delicious recipe without any changes. If you want to indulge a bit add 1/4 cup half and half for a creamy taste. Otherwise skip the extra calories:-)
Excellent! I doubled the recipe used 3 leeks and added bacon pieces. Will definitely be making this again!
Love the flavor of the soup. Next time need to double up all the ingredients to have leftovers.
Roasted Cauliflower & Garlic! how could you go wrong? I didn't have leeks but used 1/4 sweet onion and added a carrot to my stock veggies. Husband enjoyed it too! Keeper!!!
I did not like this soup. Very boring even after I added some garam marsala, more salt & pepper etc for spices. It was also very thick so I had to add some extra broth which didn't help it much. I'll look for another recipe as I love soups & I love cauliflower. Try, try again ;)