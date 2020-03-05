Robert's Brisket Rub

Rating: 4.96 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a basic brisket rub recipe which leaves a tangy and flavorful crust on the brisket. It has been a big hit with my family and friends. This rub covers a 7-pound brisket. Rub mixture onto brisket then let set in plastic wrap overnight.

By Brnagin4

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
21
Yield:
21 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

21
Original recipe yields 21 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, savory, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

Cook's Note:

I have also put my brisket in a pan with beef broth, 1 cut-up onion, 1/2 red, yellow, orange, and green bell peppers, 2 cut-up apples, and some thyme overnight, then covered with the rub.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 824.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

khaith
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2017
I did not have savory on hand, but otherwise I followed the recipe as written. Excellent flavor. Will be a repeat in our house. I placed the rub on the brisket, wrapped in foil, and placed it back in the fridge for about 24 hours. Cooked the 8 pound brisket at 275 for about 5 hours (temp 185-190). Let the meat sit for about 90 minutes and then cut. Thanks for the recipe!
Reviews:
khaith
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2017
I did not have savory on hand, but otherwise I followed the recipe as written. Excellent flavor. Will be a repeat in our house. I placed the rub on the brisket, wrapped in foil, and placed it back in the fridge for about 24 hours. Cooked the 8 pound brisket at 275 for about 5 hours (temp 185-190). Let the meat sit for about 90 minutes and then cut. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Diana Davidson
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2016
Great run! I did add cumin and chili powder to it. Still one of the best recipes available! Thanks for sharing it! Read More
Bryce William
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2017
Perfect rub -- I made this in my Weber Genesis 3 burner indirect heat at 225 (one burner on lowest setting) and 2 pellet smoker boxes with camp chef competition pellets. 300 when the internal temp was 140 - wrapped at 160 and took off to rest at 197. Read More
redhotchef
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2017
This rub was PERFECT! I was a bit worried because of the brown sugar (I don't like sugary rubs or sauces), but it didn't taste sweet at all! I didn't have savory on hand, but the recipe was still amazing without and will be my go-to from now on. I don't have a smoker, so I placed it in a 350 degree oven with no lid, fat cap on top, for about an hour. Then I reduced the temp to 300 degrees, added beef stock, put the lid on the dutch oven and braised it for about 3 hours. It was melt in your mouth amazing! Read More
bigsarge2253
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2017
Turned out GREAT! I didn't use the savory though but did stick to the rest of the recipe. I used mesquite and oak wood to smoke and smoked a 15 lbs brisket for bout 18 hours! The friends and fam had nothing but great comments! Thanks Read More
bfarias
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2019
I bought a 4 pound flat brisket with the fat trimmed. I followed the recipe except I didn’t have any savory. I cooked the brisket at 275 for 5 hours. The brisket was 211 degrees after cooking for 5 hours. Tender and delicious! Read More
Scott Ford
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2017
It's my go to rub for brisket and ribs - nice kick to it and works for so much. Read More
TL
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2017
Never liked brisket - until now. Awesome flavor! Read More
ghagen
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2019
Great rub for brisket. I'm going to try it on ribs next time. Read More
