Robert's Brisket Rub

Rating: 5 stars I did not have savory on hand, but otherwise I followed the recipe as written. Excellent flavor. Will be a repeat in our house. I placed the rub on the brisket, wrapped in foil, and placed it back in the fridge for about 24 hours. Cooked the 8 pound brisket at 275 for about 5 hours (temp 185-190). Let the meat sit for about 90 minutes and then cut. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Great run! I did add cumin and chili powder to it. Still one of the best recipes available! Thanks for sharing it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect rub -- I made this in my Weber Genesis 3 burner indirect heat at 225 (one burner on lowest setting) and 2 pellet smoker boxes with camp chef competition pellets. 300 when the internal temp was 140 - wrapped at 160 and took off to rest at 197. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This rub was PERFECT! I was a bit worried because of the brown sugar (I don't like sugary rubs or sauces), but it didn't taste sweet at all! I didn't have savory on hand, but the recipe was still amazing without and will be my go-to from now on. I don't have a smoker, so I placed it in a 350 degree oven with no lid, fat cap on top, for about an hour. Then I reduced the temp to 300 degrees, added beef stock, put the lid on the dutch oven and braised it for about 3 hours. It was melt in your mouth amazing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Turned out GREAT! I didn't use the savory though but did stick to the rest of the recipe. I used mesquite and oak wood to smoke and smoked a 15 lbs brisket for bout 18 hours! The friends and fam had nothing but great comments! Thanks Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I bought a 4 pound flat brisket with the fat trimmed. I followed the recipe except I didn’t have any savory. I cooked the brisket at 275 for 5 hours. The brisket was 211 degrees after cooking for 5 hours. Tender and delicious! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It's my go to rub for brisket and ribs - nice kick to it and works for so much. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Never liked brisket - until now. Awesome flavor! Helpful (1)