Easy Small-Batch Blueberry Jam
This blueberry jam recipe is simple and easy to make. The delicious flavor of sweet, fresh blueberries takes center stage.
This blueberry jam recipe is simple and easy to make. The delicious flavor of sweet, fresh blueberries takes center stage.
Worked perfectly! I followed the instructions as written. One reviewer mentioned that the recipe did not mention how to bottle this loveliness. I doubled the recipe and had 6 pints afterwards. Here are the canning details... While the blueberries boil in the sugar, place canning kids in a water bath and bring to a boil. This softens the seal and allows it to stick. When blueberries are finished boiling and thickening, fill with hot blueberries to the bottom of the rim where the lid screws on. Wipe the mouth of the jar with a clean, wet cloth (I used a clean paper towel). It is okay to leave a little wet you just do not want to leave any jam bits that may interfere with the seal. Use a fork to get a lid out of the hot water and finger tighten (not too tight but on good). Next invert onto a kitchen towel and allow to cool. When cool, turn right side up. Check seal by pressing in on the middle of each jar. If sealed, it will not make a sound when pressed down on. Any that did not seal? Open and enjoy right away or place in fridge for longer preservation. We had this jam on rolls and biscuits and pancakes and all were fantastic!!! Thanks for the recipe! Especially liked finding a recipe for jam that did not use pectin.Read More
I made this jam. This is my 2nd attempt at a jam that does not have pectin in it. The 1st one was a Strawberry jam. I am not sure what I am did wrong, but just like the other one, I could not get it to thicken up. The other problem I had with this recipe was that for me, it came out super sweet. It is way easier to add sugar to make more sweet than to take away to make less sweet. So my recommendation is to start with 1/4 or 1/2 cup of sugar. If after tasting it, its not sweet enough for your taste, then just add more.Read More
Worked perfectly! I followed the instructions as written. One reviewer mentioned that the recipe did not mention how to bottle this loveliness. I doubled the recipe and had 6 pints afterwards. Here are the canning details... While the blueberries boil in the sugar, place canning kids in a water bath and bring to a boil. This softens the seal and allows it to stick. When blueberries are finished boiling and thickening, fill with hot blueberries to the bottom of the rim where the lid screws on. Wipe the mouth of the jar with a clean, wet cloth (I used a clean paper towel). It is okay to leave a little wet you just do not want to leave any jam bits that may interfere with the seal. Use a fork to get a lid out of the hot water and finger tighten (not too tight but on good). Next invert onto a kitchen towel and allow to cool. When cool, turn right side up. Check seal by pressing in on the middle of each jar. If sealed, it will not make a sound when pressed down on. Any that did not seal? Open and enjoy right away or place in fridge for longer preservation. We had this jam on rolls and biscuits and pancakes and all were fantastic!!! Thanks for the recipe! Especially liked finding a recipe for jam that did not use pectin.
I made this jam. This is my 2nd attempt at a jam that does not have pectin in it. The 1st one was a Strawberry jam. I am not sure what I am did wrong, but just like the other one, I could not get it to thicken up. The other problem I had with this recipe was that for me, it came out super sweet. It is way easier to add sugar to make more sweet than to take away to make less sweet. So my recommendation is to start with 1/4 or 1/2 cup of sugar. If after tasting it, its not sweet enough for your taste, then just add more.
I just made this using blueberries I bought on sale and instead of the white sugar, I used raw honey (about 2/3 cup) and it came out amazing!! I did use a potato masher a couple times to mash a bit but left it lumpy on purpose. My hubby raved about it!! I put into canning jars while it was still hot and they sealed themselves.
It was definitely easy enough. But,for someone whose never made jam, they should add the instructions for once it's done. Like how to can. Or how long it will be good in the refrigerator. Or can you freeze it or not.
Made this today, and I followed the recipe exactly. It came out wonderfully. Poured it into hot jars and sealed it. It made exactly 2 cups with a tablespoon over that I saved to give the family a taste. Thanks to the lady who shared the trick of pulling a spoon through the middle and if it separated for a second it was ready. Mine took 22 minutes from turning on the heat to ready to jar. May never use Sure-Jell again!
SO EASY!!! The local grocery store is having a sell on blueberries, so we bought a ton without knowing what to do with them. I found this jam in the late evening and made it - super super easy! I used it as a filling for empanadas. Absolutely toddler-approved! Thank you!!! Add-on: My first attempt at this recipe yielded a very thick jam. I made it again tonight, and it was a perfect consistency after timing it correctly and cooking it for exactly 30 minutes, from the time I set the pot on the warm-ish stove until the timer beeped. I think I might have slightly overcooked it the first time, but it was still good. This time, I only used 3 cups of blueberries, and I added 1 cup of pureed figs; I added an extra, generous pinch of cinnamon. It was heaven! Another add-on: blueberries aren't in season so much for the fall, so, tonight, I used 1 cup of blueberries, 1 cup of raspberries, and 2 cups of blackberries (they were on sale!). YUM YUM YUM!!! I definitely followed the advice of the other reviewer who said when you run your spoon through it, and you can see the bottom of the pan (for just a second), then it's done. The first time, I cooked it long enough that I could see the bottom for 4 to 5 seconds, and it was overcooked.
I scaled this up to 86 servings. I used 6 lbs(21 1/2c) of frozen wild blueberries, 5 cups of sugar, and 1/3 cup of lemon juice. It made almost 6 pints of jam. Cooked on medium heat. I boiled it until thickened and reduced by 1/3. Mashing some as I stirred. In total took about 50mins. Perfect.
LOVED IT! Blueberry Tastykake pie is Hubby's favorite. I was wanting to surprise him with a home made version. I combined this recipe adding a little cornstarch and Chef John's pie dough recipe. I couldn't have asked for better. Hubby was surprised they could be made and told me to add more blueberries next time. He loved the filling and so did I!
I made this with strawberries, but it worked well anyway. I left out the cinnamon. I messed up by blending the strawberries in the end and regret it as it then became a bit runny. As written, just cooking and stirring mashing the fruit during the cooking process gives it a nice consistency. The taste is perfect, not too sweet. I put it in the fridge for a day after putting into canning jars. The whole family loved this on their crepes. The nice thing is it can substitute pancake syrup! Thank you Deb C for this fast, simple and truly EASY recipe.
Made the recipe exactly as written; it was so yummy I made a pound cake to put it on for dessert tonight! The remainder I put in canning jars hoping they will seal themselves. If not, I'll try a water bath canning method. I like having a jam recipe that doesn't need added pectin. NOTE: The jars mentioned above did seal themselves and are now in my pantry ready to use later. After filling and putting on the lids, I turned the jars upside down as one of the other reviewers suggested. Homemade blueberry jam in a jiffy!
I like this recipe! I added 1tbsp grated orange rind to the berries as I cooked them .
The only thing I wish I did was follow the direction. I went by what one of the review said, "stir until you spoon separate and you can see the bottom of the pan for a few seconds". Well it took me longer than 30 minutes to get my sauce to that consistency and it was over done. Just follow the recipe for 30 and it will be perfect. It taste delicious
My family loves this and it's easy to make. It's great if you follow the recipe after several batches I did decrease the cook time to make is a little more loose, this say they can use it on cheese cake.
This was so delicious and natural tasting. Perfect sweetness ! I did run the blueberries thru the blender "a bit" first, I didn't think I would like whole berries spread on toast.
Loved it! I put half the sugar mentioned in the recipe and added 2 tablespoons of chia!
Had some grainy blueberries so decided to make jam instead of eating fresh. I've never made jam before but this recipe looked easy. There was a moment that I thought it would never thicken but just then is finally did and thickened quickly! I Followed the recipe perfectly. If you like blueberry pie filling you will like this jam! Definitely needs less sugar, 1/2 cup would probably be fine. maybe skip the cinnamon too next time. Recipe barely filled one regular sized mason jar only.
My 6 year old and I made this jam and loved it. The recipe was easy and quick. We added just a bit of agave and left out the cinnamon. We'll make this recipe again.
11 Cups of Blueberries, adjusted ingredients accordingly, cooked 40 minutes and gave them a little smashing to help.
I made it exactly as the recipe and 4 cups of blueberries made 2 pints. Turned out great and will use this recipe again!
The flavor is amazing! However, it is not spreadable.
I made a tiny batch and it was delish. Just enough to spread on four pieces of toast. I used a 6 oz. box of fresh blueberries, which is about 1 cup. Just added 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 Tsp. lemon and a little cinnamon. Because it is a tiny batch, it only took 10 minutes to cook. I like that in a recipe!
Never made jam before and was a little intimidated. This was easy and delicious! Made as directed and I can't stop myself from eating it plain. I made this for thumbprint cookies but there is leftover jam. Can't wait to have it on toast, pancakes, waffles. I may make some pie dough and do mini pies. Thank you!
I tripled the recipe...12 cups blueberries, 3 cups sugar, 3 Tbls lemon juice and dash of cinnamon. Cooked 30 min after a boil started. Turned out perfect. I got 14 12 oz jars of jam. Thank you for this easy recipe.
Perfect, first time making jam. Turned out fantastic !
This is a perfect recipe for quick homemade jam. As other reviewers have said virtually any fruit can be substituted for the blueberries if necessary. I used strawberries. I also halved the recipe but otherwise kept everything the same, stirring continually from the moment I turned on the gas. Thank you to the reviewer who said the best way to know if it's done is by dragging the stirring spoon through the middle of the jam; if it takes a few seconds for the jam to come back together and cover the bottom of the pan it's done. I use a gas stove with heavy bottom pans and my jam was done in 26-min. If I'd waited the full 30 minutes, it would have been overdone.
Had 7 cups Honey berries. used 1 3/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cups honey, plus 1 !/2 T Lemon juice. After 40 minutes I used 1 1/2 T Ultra gel to aid the thickening.
I was cleaning out my freezer, and found several packages of frozen blueberries. Blueberries had gone on sale several times this summer and I planned to eat my surplus as a frozen treat. Needless to say, they were obviously forgotten in the depths of the freezer. I was so pleased to find this recipe and made a double batch. It did take a little longer than the recipe specified to thicken up, probably because I used frozen blueberries. I was going to use the ‘line down the middle’ trick one reviewer suggested, but it never got to that point before I took it off the heat. I ladled it into sterile jars, lightly screwed on lids, and turned them upside down. Sealed like a charm! I had a little left over so we could sample this, and it is so good! I followed the recipe, including a bit of cinnamon. Thanks for this recipe; I will definitely be making this again.
So good. The instructions didn't say to mash the blueberries but I figured you are supposed to. I used less than half the sugar because I like more sour flavor than sweet. It will be great on toast and vegan ice cream. Thank you. Update: had to come back and edit my review because I just grabbed it out of the fridge to eat plain. So good.
I use a little bit of corn starch to thicken in then let it cool off in the fridge. Has perfect consistency.
I only had 3/4 cup of blueberries so I had to reduce everything by a lot, including the cooking time. This turned out quite well! Just do not use the bottled lemon juice. That makes this taste slightly stale.
Made this twice the day we picked our blueberries. Very easy and fairly quick, only took about 20 minutes or so. Followed recipe to a T and worked out nicely. It is definitely a thicker jam so if you like it a bit more runny then add a titch of water b/c we stirred while on a low bubble for 20 minutes and stopped when the spoon could leave a line in the middle of jam for a moment but it will continue to thicken up as it cools. Only thing that wasn't great is it makes for a small batch so I would double next time. Love that it doesn't require pectic and uses about 1/4 sugar of most recipes!
This did not work out. I followed the recipe exactly and it hardened into a big nearly solid chunk of sweetened blueberry. Seems there’s not enough liquid. I used fresh picked blueberries. Not sure how I can save it, I will try adding water and reheating.
I made it using 2/3 cup sugar because I like my jams a bit less sweet, and it was perfect! I got 2 half pint jars from 4 cups of blueberries, so I think I will double the amount next time!
I haven’t tried the end product but I followed the recipe and some of the helpful hints added by other reviewers, and it is definitely jam. I used frozen berries and it took a bit longer to boil down to the right consistency, but it was very easy.
Made it this AM using frozen blueberries that were defrosted and drained. Used half the sugar. Done in 25 mins. PERFECT! Couldn’t wait.Used on a blueberry bagel while still a little warm. Sooo, happy ??.
Absolutely lovely jam! First batch I followed the recipe exactly. Turned out perfectly. Second batch I added 1T lemon zest - gave it a nice lemony tartness.
It turned out great.! I added less sugar. Also, turned the jars over and they sealed. Will definitely use this recipe again.
This is so wonderful! did a double and a half batch. followed recipe to the 't'. Though did put in a spot of butter in to keep it from foaming. Habit I guess. Cooked for 40 minutes. Made 4 half pints, plus 1/4 cup for the frig. Did the inversion method of canning it. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe, is a keeper for sure!
I just finished making this Jam, matter of fact its still in the water bath as i type. the spoons i just licked (lol) taste delightful!! However this amount only made 1 pint of Jam, FYI.
Easy love this recipe I cut down on sugar. The first batch trial run but awesome.
This is a good basic recipe and on its own it's delicious. I added half a tablespoon of strawberry-fig balsamic reduction to it for added dimension. Yum.
Love this recipe. Super easy to make since this was my first time. I added Lemon Zest.
My first time making this and it's awesome. Now I will need to make my biscuits or scones
This is SO good! 4 cups of blueberries only makes shy of 2 pints, but I added a teaspoon of vanilla and it totally took it over the top.
First jam I've made and it was a super easy recipe. Followed it almost perfect and it turned out wonderful. I did not have a canner or even jars however so I just used a tight lid plastic container. It won't last long but I only need it through the weekend!
I loved this simple, quick to prepare recipe. Very tasty. Perfect replacement for heavy syrups on my pancakes. Brought back so many memories of making jams with my Mom.
Simple is right. I made this after picking my blueberry bush and looking for something to do with the berries. The only change I made was I swapped the white sugar for raw sugar and it came out great. I would definately make it again.
It’s delicious! I made it twice today and the second time it flopped but the first was a win! It comes out super sweet and yummy!
Fortunately I heeded the warnings about the sugar quantities. I made a very large batch with blueberries I picked a few days ago (amazing long picking season this year). I added 3/4 cup of organic cane sugar to 16 cups of fresh organic blueberries and the juice of 1 organic lemon. Not too sweet and definitely not too tart . I canned the resultant jam. Made ~ 80 oz of jam.
Super easy!!! Amazing taste
Crazy delicious!!! Followed directions exactly. Yielded about a pint and a half of jam.
I read the reviews and cut the sugar to 1/2 c.which made it more to my taste. Love the recipe - very easy and good.
Followed the recipe. Perfect for cool mornings on toast with my staple fresh ground coffee
How is this going to turn into jam when there is no liquid in the recipe! If you are clueless like me, read this review, mine turned out perfectly! I had never done anything like this before. I went blueberry picking and ended up with 2 gallons. After portioning 25 1-cup baggies for smoothies, I found this recipe! I put the pot on the stove with the sugar and the blueberries and turned on the heat. I was wondering -- do I mash the blueberries? Do I add any water? But I decided to follow the recipe exactly, and about half-way through I had blueberry soup! No mashing, no adding of liquid (except for the 1 tblspn lemon juice). At the 30-minute mark I did that thing the reviewer suggested with drawing a line down the center, but the line didn't even form, it was still too liquidy. I extended the timer for 3-minute increments three times until the line was "almost" there, and then I turned off the heat and left the pot on the burner. Ten minutes later, it was perfection. It yielded a little less than a pint and it was awfully sweet (I did only use 3/4 cup of sugar but I could've gone to 1/2 cup) but it is delicious! I picked this recipe because I didn't want to be bothered with sterilizing jars, pectin and canning.
I made this with splenda sugar to make it better for my health but even so it turned out delicious. I will be using it for toast and pancakes and oatmeal too. It thickened well and was done before the 30 minutes but I also had around 3 cups of blueberries instead of 4. I like that you can make it the consistency you want. For those that say it didn't thicken I think they probably did not leave it long enough and you do have to continuously stir so that it doesn't clump in parts and burn. I don't know if the pinch of cinnamon did much to the flavoring but I added it in anyways. I recommend this recipe! Thank you so much! Side Note: It probably tastes even better with real sugar lol.
I added more lemon juice than the recipe called for, but next time I'd do about 3/4 cup of sugar instead because of how sweet it turned out despite adding more lemon juice. Other than that, it's a handy recipe!
Soooooo easy and very good. I made half a batch since I only had 2 cups of blueberries and it cooked up perfectly. I will make it again!
I added some honey about a tablespoon and 3tsps of corn starch so it would thicken faster. It came out tasty
Very good but possibly use less sugar
Very easy to make, followed the recipe exactly and turned out good. Would make again.
No changes, the point is to allow the natural water from the berries and the sugar to reduce until thickens. You don't have to stand there and stir it constantly, just turn down the heat, and watch it. You can speed this up with corn starch slurry, but then you are adding unnecessary ingredients when all it needs is some patience. It's standard, easy. Anyone who has a problem with this basic berry reduction needs to cook more and learn as you go.
I made this recipe this morning using freshly picked Maine blueberries. I stayed with the pot for the entire 30 minutes and stirred until a line from a spoon cleared the bottom of the pan for a few seconds. (Thanks for the tip, Holly Pena. My grandmother taught me this, too!) I've already sampled it and look forward to toast and popovers with this delicious jam. Yum!
So good!!
I doubled this recipe, and misread the instructions, cooking it over high heat. It set up in less than the 30 minutes called for here. For people who are having a hard time getting it to set, maybe try raising the heat? (Not as much as I did, though, because I was lucky I didn't scorch it)
So easy and delicious. Tastes like my Mother- in-law's blueberry pie. My husband and kids love it.
Super easy and makes a wonderful tasting jam! I accidentally put a little more than a pinch of cinnamon but it still turned out great!
So easy to make. I did not have my heat up high enough so it took a little longer, but it was totally worth it. The ground cinnamon gives it such a great twist..
This is the first time I made any kind of jam. I was given a large amount of blueberries and I had to make something so they wouldn't get wasted. The blueberry jam is delicious. I will make again, but not sure if I'll make any changes yet.
Followed the instructions as is but made a few revisions to fit my desires: used 3/4 cup of sugar (maybe even a little less) instead of the full cup. Also added a table spoon of chia seeds and a teaspoon of cornstarch as it wasn't thickening up like I wanted it to.
This recipe is so easy and makes wonderful jam! I will never purchase store bought jam again. I have made blueberry (which is amazing) and strawberry and they have turned out perfectly. The only thing to note is for me it takes longer than 30 minutes to cook and thicken. In my experience, cook time is approximately 40 minutes in order for the berries to thicken into a jam.
No changes. Turn out as said it would. Gonna do more and then some strawberry.
Perfect as is. Just like Grannys
It’s was my first time making jam. I made a mistake cooked it a little longer then I should do it ended up a little more solid then it should. But I am still able to eat it and it tastes great. Would make again!
no changes to my first batch. Lovely. Let it cook for a little over 35 minutes as I had tripled the batch. Put it into the fridge to store til eaten. Will report if it goes bad before 3 months
I made this recipe exactly how it is stated except for I did can it instead it was literally the best blueberry jam I've ever had and now I want to put it in a pie
So simple and so good!
The taste is pretty good. I added some fresh ginger. It didn't reduce as much as I thought it would but still delicious. Will try again.
Easy and tasty. I added cinnamon and it made 2 12oz jelly jars full.
This is so simple and delicious. It' was so good hot over a homemade biscuit. Also, I used lime juice instead of lemon. Really great recipe!
Followed the recipe using lowbush/wild blueberries. The flavour was good but the blueberry skins were unpleasantly chewy. If I try this again with wild berries, I will cook it for half the time.
I also used honey and everyone loved it! Great recipe!
So easy and so delicious. I followed the recipe to the letter and got a beautiful jam.
A simple and delicious recipe! Those who are saying it didn't set may not have cooked it long enough - at a low rolling boil this sets up perfectly even without pectin. I added a touch of vanilla extract, which was a nice touch.
I tripled the batch. Made with our own blueberries- very yummy and easy to do.
Very tasty! Family loved it over biscuits.
This recipe is so simple and delicious! I cut the recipe in half because I only had 2 cups of blueberries. Thanks to Holly Pena and Jeanette Guymon Walker, I was successful in canning my first jam! My son loves this on his waffles.
We loved this jam!! Perfect amount for two!! It will become a staple for us.
Made blueberry jam twice, and strawberry jam (with honey because I ran out of sugar) once. Loved them all! The high bush blueberries from my yard and the strawberries from the store were frozen. Thus, they took longer to cook. Delicious!
A few questions. Is there a way to easily remove some of the skins from this? Also how long does it typically last after Canned?
The cinnamon in this recipe adds the perfect "little something extra" while still maintaining that fantastic blueberry flavour at centre-stage!
I used to can a lot of jam during the summer when my kids were at home. Now that they're grown and it's just my husband and me, I was looking for a simple small batch recipe to use the last of the blueberries I picked. This recipe is simple and turned out great! I made half the recipe and it made a full pint jelly jar.
Followed the recipe, turned out awesome! Made a second batch to can so we can have it for awhile. Great on toast and crackers. I want to try it on crepes with cream cheese!
I substituted 1/2 cup Truvia for the cup of sugar.
I started by doubling the ingredients and mashed most of my berries. Cooked for 30 minutes but my jars weren’t quite ready. Let jam sit for an additional 5 min turned off and it thickened quite a bit more in that time. Still very yummy and spreadable, but could be sweeter for my sweet tooth. Doubling the ingredients made 4 1/2 250mls jars
Yum! I lightened up on the sugar by 1/4 cup. But we don't like it real sweet. Hubby loves blueberries and this was perfect! He puts dobs in his oatmeal.
I followed the recipe and it came out great! I will definitely do it again! It’s easy and tasty!
The only thing I changed was crushing the berries slightly once they were soft in the mixture. I plan on trying with slightly less sugar, as it is very good but slightly sweet to my taste, though I had chosen this recipe for its small sugar to berries ratio compared to other recipes. In the end, though, it is delicious and I will be making it again in the future.
I made the blueberry jelly exactly as written. It turned out beautiful and really delicious. I'm going to get more blueberries and make a bigger batch!
This recipe is far too sweet for my liking. I can barely taste any blueberry for all of the sugar, and I used the four fresh cups of blueberries from our bush outside. It’s also very thick - almost unpleasantly so. I followed the recipe and instructions exactly as written.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections