Easy Small-Batch Blueberry Jam

This blueberry jam recipe is simple and easy to make. The delicious flavor of sweet, fresh blueberries takes center stage.

By Deb C

cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until thickened, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition
