Easy Small-Batch Blueberry Jam

Worked perfectly! I followed the instructions as written. One reviewer mentioned that the recipe did not mention how to bottle this loveliness. I doubled the recipe and had 6 pints afterwards. Here are the canning details... While the blueberries boil in the sugar, place canning kids in a water bath and bring to a boil. This softens the seal and allows it to stick. When blueberries are finished boiling and thickening, fill with hot blueberries to the bottom of the rim where the lid screws on. Wipe the mouth of the jar with a clean, wet cloth (I used a clean paper towel). It is okay to leave a little wet you just do not want to leave any jam bits that may interfere with the seal. Use a fork to get a lid out of the hot water and finger tighten (not too tight but on good). Next invert onto a kitchen towel and allow to cool. When cool, turn right side up. Check seal by pressing in on the middle of each jar. If sealed, it will not make a sound when pressed down on. Any that did not seal? Open and enjoy right away or place in fridge for longer preservation. We had this jam on rolls and biscuits and pancakes and all were fantastic!!! Thanks for the recipe! Especially liked finding a recipe for jam that did not use pectin.

