Pizza Fries
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 281.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.6g 15 %
carbohydrates: 16.4g 5 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 1g
fat: 20.4g 31 %
saturated fat: 6.1g 30 %
cholesterol: 22.8mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 76.7IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 3.7mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 27.8mcg 7 %
calcium: 47.7mg 5 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 11.6mg 4 %
potassium: 111mg 3 %
sodium: 549.1mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 183.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
