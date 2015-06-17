Pizza Fries

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pizza fries for dipping, snacking, and sharing. The cheese melts out a little, that is perfect. Cool, then dip into marinara and enjoy.

By Gevans

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll pie crusts onto a work surface. Spread marinara onto 1 crust and top with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

  • Brush the second pie crust with olive oil and sprinkle oregano over the oil. Lay crust, oil-side up, on top of the pepperoni layer. Cut pizza into 1x3-inch strips. Place strips on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Use pepperoni, sausage, grilled peppers, onions, chicken, pineapple, or your favorite pizza topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 22.8mg; sodium 549.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
Janice Ellen Wright
Rating: 3 stars
07/15/2020
Not bad but it's a very unexpected mix of flavors and textures. It's just as expected--piecrust, with pizza toppings--but it was still unexpected. I enjoyed it, added some finely chopped sausage and pepperoni and used both mozzarella and Parmesan. I also put both oregano and basil on top; that does add a pretty touch. My picky eater didn't like them, but: picky eater. I might try it again next time I have an extra piecrust, but do it open-face. Read More
