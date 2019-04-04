Quick Baked Chicken Parmesan

This baked chicken Parmesan is a lighter version of the traditional chicken Parmesan as I skip the pan-frying in oil and instead bake breaded chicken breasts in the oven, then top with sauce and cheese. My family's not big on lots of sauce and cheese, so I just use a little to flavor the dish. Feel free to add more if you like, but it's excellent as-is. Serve chicken over pasta with additional sauce.

Recipe by ChristineM

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Whisk water and egg together in a bowl until smooth. Combine bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, oregano, basil, thyme, and garlic powder in a separate bowl.

  • Dip each chicken breast in egg mixture, allowing excess egg to drip back into bowl. Coat each chicken breast in bread crumb mixture, shaking off excess. Repeat dipping each coated chicken breast in egg mixture and the bread crumb mixture for a double-coating and place in the prepared baking dish. Spray breaded chicken breasts with cooking spray.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Pour spaghetti sauce over each chicken breast and top each with mozzarella cheese and remaining Parmesan cheese. Continue baking until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the cheeses are melted, about 15 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Tips

If you start to run out of the egg mixture, add a little more water.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 116.3mg; sodium 803.4mg. Full Nutrition
