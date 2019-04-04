Quick Baked Chicken Parmesan

This baked chicken Parmesan is a lighter version of the traditional chicken Parmesan as I skip the pan-frying in oil and instead bake breaded chicken breasts in the oven, then top with sauce and cheese. My family's not big on lots of sauce and cheese, so I just use a little to flavor the dish. Feel free to add more if you like, but it's excellent as-is. Serve chicken over pasta with additional sauce.
I hate when people say they followed a recipe but changed literally everything about it, and give a 5 star rating when the rating rates a recipe they didn't follow - at all. That being said, I actually followed the recipe, word for word and by exact measurements. It was great. Super easy.
I hate when people say they followed a recipe but changed literally everything about it, and give a 5 star rating when the rating rates a recipe they didn't follow - at all. That being said, I actually followed the recipe, word for word and by exact measurements. It was great. Super easy.
I followed this recipe loosely because I didn’t need quite that much. I cut the chicken into medallions to speed up the cooking process, and brined them for an hour. I didn’t bother adding water to the egg, simply dipped the medallions in the egg, and then the bread crumb mixture. I drizzled a little olive oil in an ovenproof pan, sautéing the chicken breasts for only a minute before flipping them over and then putting it in the oven. It worked out perfectly. The recipe is quick and easy and came out delicious.
This is one of the easiest recipes that I have ever made. The chicken remained so moist. The only substitution I made was fresh basil instead of dried basil because I grow it in my garden. I will definitely make this again.
My family and I LOVED this recipe! I will definitely make this again. The only change I made was that I used milk instead of water in the egg wash and I baked it at 375° so it would be done a bit faster. The one issue I had was that when everything was done cooking, any sauce that was extra in the baking dish was rather watery and I'm not sure why. Otherwise, my family raved about this and are looking forward to leftovers tomorrow. Thanks!
I followed the recipe as written, using 1/2 panko bread crumbs and 1/2 regular. I was very pleased with the thick, tasty crust. It was exceptionally good for a baked chicken recipe. the chicken was tender and moist. All around it was great and I will definitely make it again.
I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't bake the sauce over the chicken in the oven. I wanted it pretty, so I cooked it on the stove to reduce it a little and get it hot. Then I put spaghetti noodles in a dish, placed the chicken on top, added the sauce, and topped it with the mozzarella. then I put it back in the oven to melt the cheese. Tasted great and looked pretty.
Really easy and really good. I bought store-bought thin-sliced chicken breast (they are pretty thin) so i cooked them a little less time but besides that followed the recipe word for word. Turned out great, Super easy and a really good flavor for being baked with very little fat. Will definitely make this version again - thanks!
Loved it! The chicken came out very tender. Mine was fairly thick and was done ahead of the time listed. I used just one cup of breadcrumbs to trim calories, and used olive oil instead of cooking spray. I loaded my pasta sauce with peppers, onions, and carrots, and used fresh mozzarella instead of pre-shredded. Easy dish with little hands-on time.
I used seasoned breadcrumbs and followed the recipe--with the seasoned breadcrumbs, I could have used less oregano. Other than that, it was really good! I like the double dipping in the egg mixture. The breading stayed on and it was a nice flavor.
I made this for my wife / finicky daughters and they absolutely loved it! Chicken was so juicy, flavorful and convinced us to never make "fried" Chicken Parm again. Also, if you want to spice it up a little, here are a few tips: - Breadcrumbs - split up total measurement for bread crumbs (2/3rd Panko | 1/3rd Herb/Garlic Bread Crumbs) - Add a few dollops of either low fat ricotta or whipped cream cheese on top of each breast for the last 15 mins Enjoy!
I needed a quick meal with ingredients I had on hand. I found this recipe and I'm glad that I did. Absolutely loved it as did my family of picky eaters! I followed the recipe exactly as it was... I did however use extra sauce and mozzarella. Great taste!
Easy to make. Used a little more chicken and bumped up the other ingredients a bit, especially the mozzarella. Served over spaghetti with garlic toast. A big hit with all but a picky six-year-old. Definitely adding to my recipe collection. Thank you! ?
I used chicken tenders instead of whole breasts so cut down cooking time by 15 min. I did not double dip, since that just seemed to make a mess but not add much. Otherwise followed the recipe. Tasty, moist chicken to top on some spaghetti.
I followed the recipe as is, although I pounded the breasts to shorten cooking time. Hubs liked it, and I thought it was OK~but next time I'll use more garlic + fresh basil for more flavor. It is a good recipe, and I like that the chicken is baked and not fried!
This is fabulous. Much easier than frying and very much the same taste. We loved it. Followed the recipe exactly Served with hot bread and salad. Easy, cheap and so very good. Thanks for a great recipe which will be used often.
This chicken parmesan was very easy to make and my family loved it!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2020
Baking is the way to go! So simple. Like a few others, because I was in a hurry, I used already prepared Italian bread crumbs (gluten free for my daughter's allergies). Next time, I will try it with the seasonings as written. The whole family was impressed.
Really delicious! I sliced my breasts in half so that they were thin. I baked them on a rack set inside a 9x13 pan which worked well. This is the first time I've made Chicken Parm without the bottom being mushy! I used a combination of traditional bread crumbs and panko crumbs and only dipped it in the egg and crumbs mixture once. I was afraid all of my crumbs would fall off in the egg for the second dip. It only needed about 20 minutes before I added the sauce and then 15 with it since the breasts were so thin. We served it over Orzo. Yummy! This will be my go-to Parm recipe.
Will make again. I dipped the chicken in panko bread crumbs only one time versus twice. Toward the end, I put the oven on low broil and basted them with butter to help with browning. Crowd pleaser in my house!!
Good, easy recipe BUT the baking temperature and time is way off. I can't imagine baking chicken breast for AN HOUR. It would be so dry. I'd recommend pounding the breasts out so they're all even, about 1/2". Then bake at 400 for 15 mins, top with cheese, and bake another 5-10 (check temp with a meat thermometer or cut a piece open).
Baking is the way to go! So simple. Like a few others, because I was in a hurry, I used already prepared Italian bread crumbs (gluten free for my daughter's allergies). Next time, I will try it with the seasonings as written. The whole family was impressed.
I made this dish for dinner last night and my husband said babes this is now my favorite dish. I didn't change anything. However, I did not measure out any of the seasonings..I just seasoned the chicken and placed it in the oven...It was really easy to make..will definitely make again!!
Really enjoyed this. How I got to be in my ___ decade of life without having/making a chicken parm recipe is a mystery. This is a good one. I used the quantities shown for 6 servings and used only two chicken breasts, which I pounded to about 1/2" thick. As a result, I cut back both cooking times by 5 minutes each. Worked out great, and I have extra breading to keep refrigerated for the next time.
This recipe is so yummy and easy! I would agree with other reviewers that 40 minutes is too long for the first bake. I baked mine for 30 minutes, added the sauce and cheeses and baked for 15 more minutes and it was delicious! Not dry at all. Thank you for such a great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I pounded the chicken so the cooking time would be shorter. 30 minutes and then another 10 after adding the sauce and cheese. It was moist, and done perfectly. Will make this again..
We all liked it! Baking the chicken rather than frying it is healthier Some things that I did differently - when I tried dipping the chicken in the egg for the second time, all of the breading fell off so I didn't do that for the rest of the chicken pieces. Cooked the chicken for 30 minutes instead of 40 as another reviewer suggested. Used homemade sauce. Chicken turned out moist. Will make this again.
Not trying to be mean but I didn't like it only because I don't really like chicken but my mom loves chicken parmesan and she loved this. I made for a Home Ec project and thanks to this dish I got a 95. The only thing I messed up on was I almost put the breading into the egg mixture. Overall a good dish to make if your parents like chicken parmesan and I just like it with more cheese. The addition of the mozzarella and not just the parmesan.
I have made this many times and we love it! Our preference is to use boneless, skinless thighs. It works great and we enjoy it for leftovers...... Even cold. Recipe is simple! There's no frying, and it's tasty. I use Emerils Homestyle Marinara sauce. I recommend this recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.