Oven-Baked Stuffed Pork Chops

This is a nice and easy recipe that gives a Spanish taste to any American meal!

Recipe by newmom09

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place pork chops in a large bowl and season all sides with adobo seasoning, sazon seasoning, garlic powder, pepper, and salt; add 2 tablespoons Italian dressing and flip to coat.

  • Bring 1 1/2 cups water and margarine to a boil in a saucepan; add stuffing mix and cover. Remove saucepan from heat and set aside until stuffing absorbs water, about 5 minutes; fluff with a fork.

  • Remove pork chops from bowl, reserving liquid and seasonings. Lay each pork chop flat on cutting board and with a sharp knife held parallel to the board, cut a pocket into the pork, leaving 3 sides intact. Stuff each pork chop with stuffing and close pocket using a toothpick.

  • Arrange pork chops on a baking sheet. Mix remaining 1 tablespoon Italian dressing and 1 tablespoon water with reserved juices from pork chops; pour over pork chops.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork chops are cooked through, 25 to 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the stuffing. The actual amount of stuffing consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
967 calories; protein 50.3g; carbohydrates 131.2g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 80.4mg; sodium 3181.8mg. Full Nutrition
