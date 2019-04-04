Oven-Baked Stuffed Pork Chops

I made this recipe and of course changed it up a bit because I didn't have the needed seasonings required in the recipe. I did use the chicken stove top stuffing mixture and added diced onion, ground sage, and celery to it. I seasoned the chops with garlic powder, onion salt, ground sage, and pepper. I stuffed the pork chops and placed them in a pan with a rack to keep them from getting soggy. I covered the chops with foil in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes, then took off the foil to brown the chops for another 20-30 minutes. They turned out delicious!
I made this tonight for dinner, changing it up a bit. I tenderized my chops by pounding them out with meat tenderizer, coated them with Shake n Bake, covered them with Stove Top adding extra butter and chicken broth then rolled the chops up and baked in oven at 350 for 35 minutes covered then 30 minutes uncovered. Turned out tender, tasty and awe as one!
I nearly passed this recipe by when I saw the calorie count of 967! I followed the recipe exactly, using Costco's lean, 1" thick, boneless 8 oz pork chops. The calorie count came out to under 600 cal each, using my standard calorie counter app. Will definitely make this again - hubby was so impressed, and it was easy; the pork chops so tender and flavorful.
