Chicken Butternut Squash Posole

This is quick to put together and smells great while cooking! You can have fun with different types of salsas to add different flavor profiles! Cheese, green onions, and cilantro can be used as garnish, if desired.

Recipe by dthron

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken, butternut squash, red beans, hominy, chicken broth, salsa, beer, and Mexican oregano in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low for 7 1/2 hours (or on High for 3 1/2 hours). Stir cream into soup and continue cooking for 30 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

Can omit chicken and use veggie broth for a vegetarian version.

Pinto beans, black beans, or a mixture of beans can be used in place of red beans.

Sweet potatoes can be substituted for the butternut squash.

Regular oregano can be used in place of the Mexican oregano.

I use dark beer, but any variety will do.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 54.2mg; sodium 913mg. Full Nutrition
