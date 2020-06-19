Chicken Butternut Squash Posole

This is quick to put together and smells great while cooking! You can have fun with different types of salsas to add different flavor profiles! Cheese, green onions, and cilantro can be used as garnish, if desired.
As the recipe is written, it is a nice but rather bland soup. I used a roasted garlic salsa that I really like but it didn't add nearly enough spice to the soup. I have never had a posole that didn't have some cumin, chili.. etc.. and I really felt it needed that. I did like the butternut in this. I did not add the optional cream. After I jazzed this up with some spices, I really did enjoy this. so do make this.. but have your spices ready
This was so yummy! I followed the recipe, and added onion and garlic and chili powder, per other's suggestions. I used leg and thigh meat, and pinto beans because I had them already. I did not have any beer, so just used stock. I also used a tomatillo salsa, personal preference. I did not add the whipping cream, but I am sure that would have added another layer of flavor. Great way to use up butternut squash!
