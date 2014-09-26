Caramelized Onion and Jalapeno Quesadillas

Rating: 4.46 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is great for an appetizer or meal. You can add meat if you like, but I made a vegetarian option for meatless Monday! Top each quesadilla with sour cream, salsa, lettuce, and guacamole.

By ALICIA26

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 quesadillas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat; cook and stir onion until softened and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add jalapeno peppers to onion; cook and stir until onion is browned, about 10 minutes more. Transfer onion mixture to a plate.

  • Heat about 1 tablespoon olive oil in the same skillet and add 1 tortilla. Top tortilla with 1/4 cup Mexican cheese blend, 1/2 of the onion mixture, and 1/4 cup Mexican cheese blend, respectively; top with 1 tortilla. Cook quesadilla until browned and cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining oil, tortillas, cheese, and onion mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 26g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 725.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

*Sherri*
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2014
These were a little messy but oh so very good. It was easier to use one tortilla at a time just cover the whole tortilla with cheese and put the onions on half and fold over mush easier to flip over. I used a mix of Colby jack and pepper jack cheese. The cooking time was perfect.
(10)

lovestohost
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2014
I was starving when I made these and really looking forward to them. That being said they were just ok. They lacked flavor. I'd even added some sliced baby bellas to make them a bit heartier and they were still fairly bland. I love how quick and easy there were but if I made them again I'd definitely add a bit something else (though I don't know what that is yet). I also find it easier to flip to use one tortilla (and fold it in half/flip). THANKS for the recipe!
(1)
*Sherri*
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2014
These were a little messy but oh so very good. It was easier to use one tortilla at a time just cover the whole tortilla with cheese and put the onions on half and fold over mush easier to flip over. I used a mix of Colby jack and pepper jack cheese. The cooking time was perfect.
(10)
Elisabethdnsn
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2015
AMAZING!!! The boyfriend and I ate them all up! I did only half an onion and it was enough. I did add a can of chicken to the stove top onion mix. Perfect! Added side salsa to dip. It made three large quesadillas.
(4)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2014
I was starving when I made these and really looking forward to them. That being said they were just ok. They lacked flavor. I'd even added some sliced baby bellas to make them a bit heartier and they were still fairly bland. I love how quick and easy there were but if I made them again I'd definitely add a bit something else (though I don't know what that is yet). I also find it easier to flip to use one tortilla (and fold it in half/flip). THANKS for the recipe!
(1)
Deb C
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2014
I love anything with caramelized onions and this is no exception. I wish I had added more stuffing but next time I will.
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2015
Good!
freetown filmmaker
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2017
Did not have fresh peppers so used jarred ones also used shredded Gouda cheese. Turned out brilliantly!
Jeff Darst
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2018
Very good very easy.
Kathy
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2018
DELICIOUS. I use way more onion and used some bacon grease and brown sugar to caramelize them. On a foil lined baking sheet I put tortilla down- cheese on half then onion 1/2 piece of crumbled bacon and more cheese. Fold it over and repeat for other tortillas. Bake in oven turning them over when slightly brown and enjoy a simple delicious meal. No additional butter or oil in tortilla is needed. The addition of bacon gives this 5 stars. Thanks for a great base recipe
ElliotWitt
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2017
Simple but delicious. Jalapenos added a good amount of heat to it. It is a bit simple and I could see adding one or two more ingredients (steak especially is sounding pretty mouth-watering to me right now). But it is a great canvas to add your own little artistic touches to! I'll be making it again.
