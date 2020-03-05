Perfect Pumpkin Spice Waffles

The perfect waffles for fall or when you're craving that pumpkin and spice taste! However, my family requests this recipe year-round.

By sonnenberg

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass or metal bowl until soft peaks form. Lift your beater or whisk straight up: the egg whites will form soft mounds rather than a sharp peak.

  • Beat egg yolks, buttermilk, pumpkin, and butter together with a whisk in a large bowl until smooth; add flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, salt, and cloves. Stir the mixture with the whisk just until you have a smooth batter.

  • Fold the egg whites into the batter just until combined.

  • Prepare cooking surfaces of your waffle iron with cooking spray. Ladle about 2/3 cup batter into the prepared iron and cook until browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 118.3mg; sodium 617.7mg. Full Nutrition
