Perfect Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 327.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.7g 19 %
carbohydrates: 45.4g 15 %
dietary fiber: 2.3g 9 %
sugars: 13.2g
fat: 12.2g 19 %
saturated fat: 6.7g 34 %
cholesterol: 118.3mg 39 %
vitamin a iu: 5172.4IU 103 %
niacin equivalents: 4.5mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 90.6mcg 23 %
calcium: 190.8mg 19 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 27.7mg 10 %
potassium: 252.1mg 7 %
sodium: 617.7mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 35 %
calories from fat: 109.8
