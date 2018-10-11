Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars
Even if you aren't a fan of cheesecake, give these a try. Everyone who tastes them loves them.
this was good but I might have put a little more than 2 cups graham cracker in which may be why it was a little dry and crumbly. I would like the cheesecake part to be a little thicker so I am thinking next time I will make in a smaller pan, put a little less crust and make sure it's the right measurement. also, I was out of butterscotch chips so I used chocolate chips.Read More
I am certainly in the minority because I did not care for these. The crust was too hard and the bars were too thin. Don't think I would make these again.Read More
It doesn't get any easier or tastier than this. We thought they were yummy.
It’s was a hit. Everyone love it. To make the cream cheese richer and filling. I added extra was 8oz cream cheese and 1egg . And I followed the recipe. I will make again.
I made as written. Turned out awesome! Many yummy complements!
Tasty treat, but extremely sweet imo. Wondering if cutting back to maybe 1/2 bag of butterscotch chips will ruin the consistency? I noticed several reviews wanting a thicker cream cheese layer, so I used a 9x9 instead of 13x9 pan.
Yummy! No left overs.
These were AMAZINGPANTS! My husband who doesn't even like butterscotch loved these.
No changes necessary. Everyone loved it and it was easy easy!
Delicious and easy. Hardest part was cutting through the hard crust and getting them out of the pan without the bottoms cracking.
Very good and easy to make
I found this recipe and made it on a whim. Butterscotch, to me is a holiday flavor, and the gold tone of the dessert made me think it might make a nice addition to the Thanksgiving treat table. First off, Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars is an easy dessert to make - no unusual ingredients and no difficult prep steps. I always appreciate no fuss, no muss desserts, especially ones that taste as good as these bars. If you're a butterscotch fan, you'll love the way your kitchen smells while these buttery bad boys are baking. The word "mouthwatering" springs to mind. The best part is, the Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars taste every bit as good as they smell; subtly salty, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth goodness in every bite. For those bakers who are big fans of Magic Bars (that glorious, layered concoction made with sweetened condensed milk, baking chips, coconut, graham cracker crumbs, et al), Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars may pack the the same, sweet punch. Five shiny gold stars!
Didn't make any changes, very good recipe! Tastes so much better chilled, worth the wait!
I made it as per recipe and dropped it off at church. Later when I came I was bombarded with I want that recipe. So yes it was a hit.
I'm making these for the church's upcoming Christmas Craft & Bake Sale, Nov. 23. When transferring them to another dish, a piece broke off for the cook. M-mm good.
I have made them many times! Can't get enough of these bars!
Made this recipe as shown. . ..loved by everyone and the recipe shared several times
yum will make again no changes needed
I made this for the fellowship hour for church and they were a big hit. Several people asked for the recipe. Made as written, very easy to make.
Made these for Thanksgiving and they were a hit! Made as per the recipe.
Easy and really good. These were very popular at my event last night. A terrific alternative to the typical cookie/brownie. Follow the directions and they will turn out great. Regarding reports of a crumbly/dry crust: I would suggest that you simply pour the graham cracker crumbs into the measuring cup and 'ever-so-lightly' press it down a bit, but NOT pack it in firmly. If you pack it in, then you will mess up the ratio of dry ingredients to wet ingredients, resulting in a crumbly/dry crust. That being said, definitely press the finished crust very firmly into the baking pan before adding the creamy filling. Cut them when they are ALMOST ENTIRELY cooled, as this also will alleviate concerns about crumbling the crust.
I like cheesecake anyway. I had this recipe a few years ago and lost it. I am so glad I found the recipe. These are delicious.
just as the recipe called for.
Really good. Thanks for the recipe.
It is really easy and tasty
Absolutely it is better then my expectations
Takes care of a sweet tooth cravings
These are good; substituted neufchatel cheese, had to bake for extra 10 minutes (high altitude effect?), refrigerated after baking. I gave 4 stars rather than 5 because these bars are awfully sweet (my taste favors savory), but they did turn out pretty well. If I have too much of a sugar rush, I'll give the rest to the neighbor with a sweet tooth!
We really liked these. The butterscotch graham cracker crust is brilliant...so tasty! Shared some with all of my family!
Very easy!
Made recipes exactly as written. We thought the butterscotch crust was too thick and hard and the cream cheese layer too thin. Next time around will decrease the butterscotch chips, prob half bag and double cream cheese.
I made this for my parents and we all loved it. We actually enjoyed the thin cheesecake layer. If it was any thicker it might be too rich for us. Pretty simple recipe and was a smash hit!
I made this for a family party. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make this again.
I added some cinnamon toast crunch leftover cereal to even out my Graham crackers and made everything else exactly the way it was. Easy clean up and even better chilled!
Will make it often.
These bars were delicious! I used a 9x13 pan as written and to me, they had the perfect amount of crust to filling. They are not too sweet. The butterscotch in the crust made it different and added that "extra something" to it. They were very easy to make. I took them to work where they were quickly eaten and enjoyed.
I didn't make any changes, everybody loved them. Taste great. Thank you. Bubba.
these are AWESONE! Everyone loved them! next time will make a double recipe. they were the 1st snack to run out
