Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars

Even if you aren't a fan of cheesecake, give these a try. Everyone who tastes them loves them.

By zeokofski

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat butterscotch chips and butter together in a saucepan, stirring frequently, over low heat until melted, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir graham cracker crumbs into butterscotch mixture. Measure 2/3 cup graham cracker-butterscotch mixture and set aside; press remaining mixture into the prepared baking dish to form a crust.

  • Beat cream cheese in a bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add sweetened condensed milk, egg, and vanilla extract; mix well. Pour cream cheese mixture over crust. Sprinkle reserved graham cracker-butterscotch mixture over cream cheese mixture layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 50.6mg; sodium 201.7mg. Full Nutrition
