Avocado Dip II

Rating: 1 stars IT STINKS. IT IS TOO RUNNY AND YOU CAN'T TASTE THE AVACADO. NO WONDER PEOPLE LIKE IT WHO DON'T LIKE AVACADOS YOU CAN'T TASTE ANY. TOO MUCH SOUR CREAM AND WAY TOO MUCH SALSA I AM UPSET I WASTED TWO AVACADOS! Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars I have always made guacamole for snacking but with the family over for Thanksgiving I decided to try this as an appetizer. Well goodbye guac cause this just kicked!! I loved this so much as did my family even 80 year old Dad. Served with those new scoop style tortilla chips there was none left! Thank you Holly and thank you Christy!:D Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars YAAAAAAAYYYYY! Avacado dip that doesn't have a ton of onions!! We LOVED this dip--and its so easy and tastes like its not. I'm lactose intolerant so we substituted tofu sour cream and you can't tell its not the real thing. I like it because you can control the spice through your salsa. I left it chunky--just barely mashing it. THANKS SOOOO MUCH--I've been looking for a recipe like this for years.:) Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe. Easy too make! I wasn't sure how the salse was going to taste in it but it was great! Next time i may only add 1/2 cup of salsa to get more of the avocado taste. Thanks a lot! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe for the 4th of July for a few friends and my husband (who isn't a big avocado fan)and everyone loved it and wanted to know what was in it! It's very addicting too; you can't stop at just a little. I added a little more garlic powder cumin and black pepper and used a chunky medium-spiced salsa and it had a great kick to it (but not too much). I'm definately adding this to my party must haves! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I tried another dip similar to this and it was pretty good. But this one ROCKS. It is sooooo good. I highly recommend this! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!My husband and I don't like traditional guacomole and this recipe definitely was a hit!Added a few shots of extra hot hot sauce and sprinkled shredded cheese over the top.Will be making again & again! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars being only 14...always making dinners...i found this wuicka nd easy recipe great as a nice little side dip...i now have my parents friends and family always asking for it...thank u.. Jewelz Helpful (15)