Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup

Cook's Note:
Make sure your pan is big enough as the syrup will foam up. Also, make sure you make this right before you plan on serving it because the foam will slowly disappear and that is the best part of the syrup.
My husband and I love the way it tastes and the smoothness of this syrup. I made it per recipe, terrific as is. Will use this for rice pudding & bread pudding and maybe add brandy, rum, kaluha or ?. Recipe is a real winner!
I've made this several times, and it has turned out great every time! I do think it's easier if I melt the butter before I add the sugar and buttermilk. I also never have buttermilk so instead I use regular milk with a small splash of vinegar in it which makes a perfect substitute.
OMG this syrup is so good it's unbelievable. I have never liked buttermilk unless it was cooked in something so I wasn't sure how I'd like it but I knew hubby would like it. You can bet I'll be making this recipe again and again. I doubled this recipe so we'd have some for breakfast tomorrow too (So glad I did). I paired this syrup with the buttermilk pancake's II recipe also on this site and they were a match made in heaven. Thanks for posting this delicious homemade pancake syrup. You can bet this one is going in my favorite recipe file.
we love this recipe with our german pancake. If you let it cook a bit more it will get slightly dark and turn to caramel sauce also. Left over sauce I use in my coffee in the morning to make caramel lattes. You can use it on ice creme or anything you wish. I love both version the light and the dark caramel one. Any recipe needing a caramel sauce this is, what I use now, it's fast and easy. Oh and when they say it will foam up, it is no joke...use a big sauce pan because it is fast and it will overflow a smaller pan.
This is a great recipe. I've made it several times with various adaptations. I've used coconut oil in place if butter, used some brown sugar, even added raspberries once (turned it a metallic silvery-gray color).
I love this recipe! It turns out like caramel sauce. You can use it like syrup or as an Icecream topping. It's ideal because it has so few ingredients! I highly recommend doing a SLOW warm up on the sugar, butter and buttermilk. If you go too fast it can turn out grainy. I melt my butter first then add the buttermilk and sugar. Make sure the sugar has fully dissolved before adding the vanilla and baking soda. I'm so glad I found out this recipe!
Four of my grandkids were here for the night and wanted pancakes. I didn't have any syrup so tried this. I didn't have buttermilk but I made it with milk and vinegar. No problem. I made it just like it is and WOW!! My grandkids were in heaven. LOL They LOVED it. They said it made their pancakes taste like a pastry! Next time I make cinnamon rolls, this is going on top! Excellent syrup. I made a memory with my grandkids today that I bet they won't forget! Thank you!!!
I first tasted buttermilk syrup when a friend made it. Her recipe is almost identical but it calls for corn syrup and this does not, so I tried it out. AMAZING! Love this! I usually make it when I'm making buttermilk pancakes to use up some more of the buttermilk ... and because it is easy and delicious! Thanks for sharing.
I had extra buttermilk left over after Thanksgiving and was craving pancakes. I remembered that I didn't have any maple syrup and lo and behold, Grandma's to the rescue! I paired this syrup with "Mom's Buttermilk Pancakes" and I instantly fell in love. I'm not a good cook (I do make awesome dinners) but this made me feel as if I can create anything! Thank you for sharing Katie!
We had some family friends that used to gift buttermilk syrup every year at Christmas. When they moved away, we thought we'd never get it again. Thanks to this recipe now we can share buttermilk syrup at Christmas. Delicious!
01-04-16 ~ Super simple syrup. I made this syrup to drizzle over 'Auntie's Buttermilk Cake' from AR. The flavor is good and it worked nicely on the cake. You do need to reheat for each use as the butter causes the syrup to firm up. This is a nice change for waffles rather than regular maple syrup.
I didn't have any of our usual Mrs. Butterworth's when I decided to make pancakes for dinner tonight. I found this recipe and give it a try - We will never buy syrup again!!! This is so good! I was nervous giving it to my 7-year old because it wasn't what she was used to, but she asked me to "always" make this syrup when we have pancakes. I imagine it is amazing on French Toast, too. Fantastic!
This yielded a golden syrup that was reminiscent of the frosting on a German chocolate cake (minus the coconut and pecans). It was thick, rich, and gooey with a vanilla flavor. I really liked it, but my husband didn’t and opted for maple syrup instead. I ate it on AR Truckstop Pancakes and it was quite good. I recommend making it before the pancakes so it has time to thicken up before use.
I made this tonight to go on my scratch buttermilk pancakes and it wax absolutely amazing!!! I don't think I'll go back to Maple syrup again. This is definitely a winning recipe. I made it exactly as it's written and it turned out perfect
I have always been a pure Maple Syrup fan but thought this recipe sounded interesting and, after reading the reviews, I had to try it. I was not disappointed. I made the syrup using the exact ingredients but altered the prep a bit. I first melted the butter in a 1 1/2 Quart sauce pan. Then I added the sugar and cooked a bit to try and get it dissolved. I then added the buttermilk and simmered until the sugar was completely dissolved. I then removed from the heat and added the baking soda and vanilla. The syrup will foam quite a bit so use a fairly deep sauce pan. I poured this over Chef John's French Toast and the combination was fabulous! I have enough leftover for several more breakfasts and I will savor every drop. Thanks for sharing this excellent recipe!
The best syrup in the world! Left overs tend to crystallize when stored in the fridge. Found that thinning the leftovers with milk or buttermilk after using on German pancake keeps it from crystalizing. Use it on ice cream, cake, use your imagination
This was amazing! I had never had buttermilk syrup (or heard of it!) til we went to Washington state on vacation. I am so glad I found this recipe! I halved it because it was for just my husband and I.
