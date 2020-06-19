Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup

This buttermilk syrup was my grandma's most coveted recipe and we had it every time we went there. This is always a special treat and French toast with this syrup is one of my favorite breakfasts!

Recipe by Katie Madrian

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat sugar, buttermilk, and butter in a saucepan over medium heat until the mixture starts to boil, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove the saucepan from heat and stir baking soda and vanilla into the buttermilk mixture.

Cook's Note:

Make sure your pan is big enough as the syrup will foam up. Also, make sure you make this right before you plan on serving it because the foam will slowly disappear and that is the best part of the syrup.

