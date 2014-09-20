Spicy Cajun Pretzels
Have plenty of cold drinks on hand--these addictive pretzels will heat up your taste buds!
I used a homemade dry ranch seasoning instead of packaged. I made no other changes. My pretzels were done baking at about an hour and a half. I also stirred them every fifteen minutes. These are terribly addictive. Everyone loved them, especially my oldest boy. This recipe's a keeper.Read More
OK, I made one change, I cut the oil in half to get the calories and fat down, and they still tasted terrific. These are perfect for game day snacks. The spices are so tasty on these pretzel nuggets, and they have just the right amount of kick.
These are very good! I also reduced the oil to 1/2 C. They turned out perfectly and were very well received by my guests.
I've always made the old school ranch pretzels, so I had a feeling these would be right up my alley! I really liked the use of the pretzel nugget for eating ease. I baked for about an hour and fifteen minutes and that was plenty of time. I enjoyed these (and really like the bit of lingering heat), but do feel as thought the ranch and cajun compete a bit. I think I'd like them w/out the ranch packet (with some onion/garlic power) a bit more. I, too, only used a touch more than a half cup of Mazola (R) corn oil. THANKS for the recipe!
These are absolutely addictive! I used a big bag (19.2 oz) of pretzel bites to 1/2 cup oil and the seasonings called for. I tested one as they were cooking, hot out of the oven and then had to stop myself from going back to snag more! It is a good thing I made a double batch or there might not be enough left to take to the gathering these were planned for.
These came out a little strong for me but my kids loved them! I did omit the dill weed simply for preference.
So GOOD and SO ADDICTING!!!!! I also reduced the oil to 1/2 cup, but made no other changes...perfect and a HUGE hit. I will def be using this recipe often~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
As with the other reviews... this is addicting! Orhers mentioned less oil & same taste. I assume they would bake faster too, as the coating dried up as the time went on.
Very good, very addicting! I used homemade ranch mix and only made a half recipe. I went light on the spicy stuff...it's warm but not hot, about as warm as I can take :) Excellent with a brewski. Super crunchy.
So addictively good! I used 1/2 cup oil and baked for one hour at 250 degrees. Love this recipe!!
Oh my! These are so addictive! Love 'em!
These were SOOOO good that when they were gone my son asked for more. When he found out we needed pretzels, he offered to go to the store to get more!
COULD. NOT. STOP. SNACKING. Soooo good. I did not have high expectations for this snack because I didn't think the flavors would go well together - I was wrong!!!
Since I first found this recipe, I've made these pretzels ever week or two. 'Nuff said?
Very good!!!
So good! Warm right out of the oven! I could eat the whole tray. Need to by more pretzels. I used the big Old Fashion Hard and broke into pieces, used about 2/3 cup oil, and spices as listed. I will bag some up with a bow for a gift!