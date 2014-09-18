Fruity Parfaits
These parfaits make for a quick and easy breakfast treat, after-school snack or healthy dessert! Use any fruit you have on hand and try different fruit for variety!
thought this was great!!! Thanks for the recipe :3
In my opinion this recipe is good in theory but not in execution. I used vanilla yogurt and sliced apples, flavors that I knew would compliment the applesauce and graham crackers. The taste was good! However its a shame that the applesauce separated and most of the liquid from it went into the graham crackers, rendering them soggy and unappetizing. Any liquid that didn't soak into the crackers just ran throughout the parfait making it soup like with apple pieces floating about. I think if I were to try this again, I would use something like a granola cereal in place of the graham crackers, and assemble just before serving to give the applesauce as little time as possible to separate.
