Fruity Parfaits

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These parfaits make for a quick and easy breakfast treat, after-school snack or healthy dessert! Use any fruit you have on hand and try different fruit for variety!

By Mott's

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Spoon 1/4 cup yogurt into bottoms of four parfait glasses.

  • Sprinkle 1 tablespoon graham cracker crumbs over yogurt in each glass.

  • Top crumbs with 1/4 cup diced fruit. Top fruit with 1/4 cup applesauce. Repeat layers. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 150mg. Full Nutrition
