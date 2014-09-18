Apple Cranberry Relish from Mott's®
A new twist on a holiday favorite. The Applesauce adds great flavor and texture.
I made this tonight, using my own fresh-made cranberry sauce and green onions from our garden. The flavor becomes better after a little time, and it went great with the pork ribs I made.Read More
It was ok. I tasted as I went and I liked it better before the Thyme was added. I liked the concept but I think it would be better with some Orange peel grated into it. I served it with fried Pork chops and smashed potatoes.Read More
While this was easy to make, I'm not sure I liked the amount of red onion in the recipe. My red onion was extremely strong and over powering. However, the recipe was okay to me. Possibly try again with leaving the whole cranberry sauce & applesauce as is and pulsing the onions with the herbs smaller and combining because the recipe was just like the texture of applesauce when I did it and just served it as a side, as I wasn't sure how else to utilize it any other fashion.
Very simple and tasty. I recommend pulsing the ingredients together instead of blending until smooth to maintain some texture. Would make an easy addition to your holiday table.
This recipe paired EXCELLENTLY with my Sausage Stuffed Pork Loin. I may never prepare Pork again without this savory relish on the side.
This is pretty good, but I agree the onions should be scaled back a bit. Having read that review, I halved them, and it was perfect. We enjoyed this over stuffed pork chops!