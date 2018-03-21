Hot Artichoke Dip with Green Chiles
Green chile peppers and garlic spice up this easy and delicious hot dip. It's great to serve while your guests are enjoying wine and waiting on the main course. It goes very well with tortilla chips.
Green chile peppers and garlic spice up this easy and delicious hot dip. It's great to serve while your guests are enjoying wine and waiting on the main course. It goes very well with tortilla chips.
This was really good. It was quick and easy to make. Tried it with sourdough bread, and it was great. My teen-aged kids loved it with tortilla chips.Read More
This recipe was disappointing. I didn't have green chilies and substituted 1/4 C of green chili sauce. I used two small jars of marinated artichokes (was a little shy of recommended amount). It was better after it was cold than when it was hot...but still was lacking something...Read More
This was really good. It was quick and easy to make. Tried it with sourdough bread, and it was great. My teen-aged kids loved it with tortilla chips.
Everyone loved it at my New Year's Eve party. I served this in a sourdough bread bowl with bread, melba toast, and tortilla chips. Really good recipe.
I've been making this recipe for years and it is always a hit, wherever I take it. You can keep all the main ingredients in your pantry and make it in a moment's notice. Perfect for unexpected get-togethers. I serve it with cocktail bread or slice baguette.
Super yummy! The flavors blend wonderfully and the chiles add spunk.
This recipe was disappointing. I didn't have green chilies and substituted 1/4 C of green chili sauce. I used two small jars of marinated artichokes (was a little shy of recommended amount). It was better after it was cold than when it was hot...but still was lacking something...
4.5, such a NICE change from the standard hot artichoke/spinach dip. As well, I used water packed artichokes as I felt the oil packed ones would make the mixture too oily. The only thing that could have made it better is a couple of splashes of hot pepper sauce. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections