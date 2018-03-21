Hot Artichoke Dip with Green Chiles

Green chile peppers and garlic spice up this easy and delicious hot dip. It's great to serve while your guests are enjoying wine and waiting on the main course. It goes very well with tortilla chips.

By David

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

32
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix the creamy salad dressing, garlic, Parmesan cheese, green chile peppers and artichoke hearts.

  • Transfer the mixture to a small baking dish. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly brown. Garnish with green onions and tomato.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 193.5mg. Full Nutrition
