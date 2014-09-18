Apple Bran Muffins from Mott's®
Start your day off right with a filling muffin. Add moisture and flavor to your bran muffins with Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce.
The muffins baked up very nice, great texture but not sweet enough. I used the whole egg to keep the moisture. I would use all brown sugar next time and increase the amount. I may also try using a sweetened raisin bran as well. Nice muffin that I will make again with some tweaks.Read More
This recipe calls for too much applesauce to give it a good muffin texture. I cut the applesauce in half, and decreased bake time to 22 minutes. This made excellent, moist bran muffins. I think raisin bran cereal could be substituted for bran cereal, or I think other dried fruit, such as cranberries, would also make a nice addition. Also, I think next time I will sprinkle with a bit of white sugar fresh out of the oven.Read More
I love bran muffins and these have really nice flavor. In order to make them work for us I did make a few changes. I used butter and whole eggs and I reduced the applesauce to 1 cup. The cereal I used had raisins and I would absolutely add some if using a different cereal. The next time I make them I will try using whole wheat instead of AP flour. Thank you, Motts
A little firm but that was expected since we used applesauce instead of oil. Good flavor. Definitely a bring to the office muffin.
Muffins turned out great, even my most pickiest eater liked the muffins.
The muffins were perfect for our breakfast club. I found them moist and good texture. My changes were adding cinnamon 1.5 teaspoons and a handful of raisins. Will make again.
I used whole eggs and added a cup of yellow raisins and 2 tablespoons of honey for sweetness. These were super yummy and moist. Everyone raved about them. Definitely a keeper!
Delicious! Made with regular apple sauce (but added cinnamon) and used the whole eggs. They smell incredible and were incredibly moist. Next time I am adding raisins.
These were ok, but very dense and definitely not one of my 2 year olds favorites and he likes almost any muffins. I followed the recipe except split the flour with 1/2 regular and 1/2 wheat flour and also skipped the molasses because its not one of my favorites. I followed the advice of others to try to make them sweeter by using brown sugar, but they still were quite bland.