Apple Bran Muffins from Mott's®

Start your day off right with a filling muffin. Add moisture and flavor to your bran muffins with Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce.

By Mott's

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line 12 (2 1/2-inch) muffin cups with paper liners or spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg.

  • In medium bowl, beat sugar and margarine with electric mixer at medium speed until blended.

  • Whisk in applesauce, egg whites and molasses. Add cereal. Stir until moistened.

  • Stir applesauce mixture into flour mixture just until moistened. Spoon evenly into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Immediately remove from pan cool on wire rack 10 minutes. Serve warm or cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 2g; sodium 341.1mg. Full Nutrition
