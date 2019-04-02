Deep-Fried Stuffing

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Any kind of stuffing (sausage, oyster, cornbread, or any variety of boxed) can be used.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 957.9mg. Full Nutrition
None of my family likes stuffing so when I told them I was making stuffing balls they all groaned. Once they tasted them they were all gone in no time. I added 1 tsp sage to the dressing and I served them with Cranberry Salsa recipe I found on Allrecipes. So good. My son in law said they reminded him of great bar food!
These were quite good though I basically just took this idea and made it my own. We had a lot of bread stuffing left, so I added some melted butter, garlic, and a bunch of shredded mozzarella. Then did flour, egg and milk, and bread crumbs coatings, and fried. They didn't taste as stuffing-y which was what I was looking for, and I found they actually tasted best dipped in pasta sauce! Will definitely make these every year with the leftover stuffing, but might change up the additions.
Looking now at a roasting pan full of cornbread/chorizo dressing... I just made 12 balls to try. I don’t think the consistency calls for flour nor egg bath... I will fry the first batch without to try.... my dipping sauce is cranberry relish mixed with a bit of sriracha
