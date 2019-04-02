Deep-Fried Stuffing

If you thought leftover Thanksgiving stuffing was boring, these deep-fried stuffing balls will change your mind! Heat up some gravy and bring on the cranberry sauce.

Recipe by themoodyfoodie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, poultry seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Beat eggs and milk together in a second shallow bowl until smooth. Mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and 1 teaspoon black pepper together in a third shallow bowl.

  • Scoop stuffing, about 2 tablespoons per serving, and roll into a ball using your hands, forming about 12 balls. Dredge each ball through flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Transfer each ball to egg mixture and evenly coat. Roll each ball in the bread crumb mixture until evenly coated. Set stuffing balls on a plate; set aside to allow coating to stick.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Carefully lower 4 to 5 stuffing balls into hot oil and fry until golden brown on all sides, about 4 minutes; transfer to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining stuffing balls.

Tips

Any kind of stuffing (sausage, oyster, cornbread, or any variety of boxed) can be used.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 957.9mg. Full Nutrition
