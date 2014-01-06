Quinoa Muffins

1 of 72

Rating: 5 stars A definite keeper! Serve this at your next brunch instead of a quiche and you'll have a crowd pleaser that just happens to be gluten free. The flavour of the egg and quinoa go well together as does the texture of the two. Quinoa has that nutty crunch to it that makes this a dazzler in your mouth; like eating a sparkler on the 4th of July. Seeing that the submitter wrote to add any vegetable and cheese I wanted, I did. I used tri-color quinoa. I then added 3/4 cup mix of grated zucchini, red bell pepper, shallot and carrot. I had to sub a soft cheese (robiola) because it's all I had. Mine came out a bit bland and can see where a more robust cheese like feta would be the right type. I also used 5 cocottes each having a 1 cup capacity and filled them only half way as instructed. These yielded 2.5 cups of "batter". Seeing that I used more veggies than required I can see where 6 normal muffin moulds would hold the original recipe batter. As you can see in my picture, they didn't fill up completely upon cooking. Cooking time took about 22 minutes and the veggies were cooked completely as was the egg. They served nicely with a beet and spinach salad. You gotta try these! Thanks for sharing. UPDATE: Left them in the fridge overnight. Next day I made a sandwich out of one (on a ciabatta roll), tossed it in the briefcase and it's delicious at room temp as a panino. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I mixed this up by adding fresh thyme spinach cherry tomatoes vintage cheddar cheese an extra egg and sun dried tomato paste. Took 35 minutes cook. Yummy. Makes 17 in muffin cases. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Turned out great! I used one cup of vegetables including green and red bell peppers mushrooms onions and broccoli. I also used cheddar cheese. Spices added include salt ground black pepper garlic powder and cayenne pepper powder. We have a powerful oven so between two trays one set for 23 minutes and the other at 20 minutes; the latter prevented the egg from drying out. While I was at it I added chia seeds because why not! I love how versatile this recipe is and can be. I would recommend it in a heartbeat. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This is a swell idea. I subbed sharp cheddar for the feta and omitted the thyme (thought my toddler would take to it better). I also added garlic powder. Seemed like a good one to double and it was a good call original recipe doesn't make a ton and you definitely want your muffin tins more like 2/3 full. Great after 23 mins (high altitude). Best at room temp just like with quiche. Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this twice now and both times the muffins turned out delicious! The first time I added 2 chicken apple sausages. The second time I added 2 italian chicken sausages. Both times I used fresh thyme and tripled the veggies. I used shredded carrots spinach mushrooms zucchini bell pepper and onion. I substituted egg whites from a carton for 5 of the eggs and used 2 whole eggs. I stirred in red pepper flakes and didn't use any salt due to the sausage. I also substituted 1/4 cup shredded fresh romano and parmesan blend for the feta. This is a great recipe to customize with different veggies and cheese combinations based on your preference. This one is a keeper! Thanks for putting it in the magazine or else I probably would not have seen/tried it. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars These quinoa muffins came out amazing!! I doubled the recipe and used 1/2 cup chopped cherry tomatoes 1/2 cup shredded zucchini 1/3ish cup chopped spinach 1/2 of a yellow bell pepper and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. I also added parsley and basil to taste. This combo gave me an amazing Italian quinoa muffin. Definitely will be adding extra salt and pepper next time because I did not put in enough apparently a lot goes a little way in this situation! Loved this recipe thanks so much for posting it!:) Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars These turned out awesome! I added orange bell pepper and some cooked bacon bits on top. I also added some red pepper flakes to spice it up. Great for work very filling. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Just saw it and made! This was very delicious. The dish did remind me of a quiche as mentioned in the previous review. Very flavorful going to share with my family. Could be poured more that half in the muffin container (3/4 filled) There was some left over after filling 6 pans half way and the pans had a lot more space. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great idea. I doubled it with red onion monetary jack cheese and some mashed avocado. I would like to maybe try some lowfat cottage cheese added too. Very good with avacado tomato or ketchup as a quick snack work well in mini cups or big ones baked for 15 minutes. Helpful (3)