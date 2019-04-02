Simple Turkey Gravy

This simple turkey gravy is...wait for it...simple! You don't want to use gravy from a can or from a package when it's this easy and delicious!

Recipe by The Gruntled Gourmand

Credit: The Gruntled Gourmand
10 mins
15 mins
25 mins
16
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat fat from turkey drippings in a saucepan over medium-low heat until liquefied, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk flour into turkey fat until golden, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk liquid from turkey drippings and turkey stock into fat-flour mixture; increase heat to medium and cook, whisking continuously, until gravy is smooth and desired consistency, 5 to 10 minutes. Season gravy with pepper.

Chicken stock can be substituted for turkey stock.

189 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 83.7mg. Full Nutrition
