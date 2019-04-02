Simple Turkey Gravy

This recipe worked a like a magic trick! I'd roasted turkeys before, but never made gravy. My turkey didn't produce the half-cup of fat drippings, so I started with half a cup of butter and half a cup of flour. Whisk, whisk, whisk. After 5 minutes I tasted it, and it was floury-tasting, so I cooked it a little longer, still floury. Well, time was running short, had to proceed, so I added 2 cups of my turkey stock and the cup of pan drippings. Dear husband took a turn with whisking, then I finished, and IT TURNED INTO GRAVY! It was absolutely delicious, and it was all gone at the church Thanksgiving potluck. I AM A GRAVY-MAKER! (Thanks to you!)
Always freek out about making gravy on Thanksgiving. Everything else was ready except the gravy & I went searching for an easy recipe. Saw this, made it , was so easy, everyone loved it!!! Happy, happy!! My new go to gravy...thank you!!
I'm a first time "gravy maker", but a very long time gravy eater. This was extremely simple and tasted very good. The only change I made (because I had to) was to use chicken stock in place of turkey stock. I will make this again.
This gravy was awesome! I cooked my turkey in a bag and when it came out of the oven, I took a ladle and skimmed off the fat and some of the juices into a saucepan. Brought it to a boil and whisked in the half cup of flour. It started to get really thick and clumpy but then I stirred in 3 cups of the turkey drippings (I had added a can of chicken broth to the bird prior to cooking) brought it to a boil, while stirring constantly and it thickened up and tasted fantastic! Loved it and will make it every year from now on!
Bought a roasted turkey Breast at the deli for sandwiches. It was so big, I had lots left over, decided to have turkey & dressing for dinner, but had no gravy! Found this recipe, subbed butter for turkey fat, but had enough liquid at the bottom of the tray for the drippings, used chicken stock & my husband, who “doesn’t eat gravy” had 2 helpings. Enough said
So simple but be cautious of the turkey roasting recipe you use. I made this gravy from drippings from my son inlaw's turkey he roasted using bacon and olive oil so the gravy had those flavors incorporated. Still all in all was delicious!
