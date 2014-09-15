Made Mazola's Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts last night. I thought the recipe was interesting because I actually make something extremely similar all the time -- Tonkatsu, which is a Japanese pork cutlet dish. I gave the recipe 5 stars mostly because someone reviewed the recipe unfairly and gave it one star. Yes, the chicken cooked up nicely in 2-3 minutes per side. Caveat - you have to pound thin. I actually cut the breasts in half lengthwise so they were thinner to start with. Also, what I did what I do with my Japanese dish...I dipped first in milk, then in flour, then in egg, and then in the panko, and pressed the crumbs into the chicken. I don't usually add spices to the panko, though -- that's the major difference...the spices gave the crispy crust a bit of a salty taste, but I can see how that would appeal to some people. We had an epiphany during dinner, though...this is perfect ON TOP of the salad we had for dinner. And my other teenager dipped it into a sauce similar to chik-fil-a sauce. Very good, and I'll be making it again, especially with salad. Thanks, Mazola!!