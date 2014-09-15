Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts
Use crushed, crisp rice cereal squares instead of panko crumbs for a gluten-free version!
These are excellent, and rather quick to make! I flip them once I see the chicken turning white on the edges of the top side (about 3-4 minutes), then another 3-4 minutes. They come out crispy, juicy, and perfectly cooked. The reason this doesn't get 5* from me is that seasonings get lost when mixed with breadcrumbs. If you want truly delicious chicken, season it directly. I season both sides of the pounded breasts, rub with a sprinkle of flour, then dip in egg, and finally plain panko. Trust me, this method makes a difference.Read More
I used chicken thighs but other than that followed the recipe. The chicken refused to cook all the way in the oil so I threw the rest into the oven and then the middles cooked but not the outside.Read More
Made Mazola's Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts last night. I thought the recipe was interesting because I actually make something extremely similar all the time -- Tonkatsu, which is a Japanese pork cutlet dish. I gave the recipe 5 stars mostly because someone reviewed the recipe unfairly and gave it one star. Yes, the chicken cooked up nicely in 2-3 minutes per side. Caveat - you have to pound thin. I actually cut the breasts in half lengthwise so they were thinner to start with. Also, what I did what I do with my Japanese dish...I dipped first in milk, then in flour, then in egg, and then in the panko, and pressed the crumbs into the chicken. I don't usually add spices to the panko, though -- that's the major difference...the spices gave the crispy crust a bit of a salty taste, but I can see how that would appeal to some people. We had an epiphany during dinner, though...this is perfect ON TOP of the salad we had for dinner. And my other teenager dipped it into a sauce similar to chik-fil-a sauce. Very good, and I'll be making it again, especially with salad. Thanks, Mazola!!
Delicious chicken! Plenty crispy, and the spices were perfect. I wasn't able to get them quite as thin as the recipe wanted, so I cooked them a little lower and slower. We all really enjoyed this, and I made extra to have for lunch the next day (they did get soggy but still tasted great in a wrap).
Excellent! This was very easy and perfect for a weeknight meal. I'm not big on frying but I wanted to give this a try and I'm glad I did. To save time I bought thin sliced chicken breasts. I did add a little milk to the egg mixture and a little grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley to the panko bread crumb mixture. This was done in no time at all and came out very crispy, moist and tender! Definitely a recipe I'd make again.
Loved it! I'm timid when it comes to cooking any kind of meat, but even a newbie like me couldn't mess this up. :) I cheated a little and used some chicken breasts that were already individually prepackaged with italian seasonings, and they came out perfectly savory and crispy. Will be making this again.
I've been making this for years, and I always use panko. My daughter used to say "I HATE this chicken!" and then ate every bite. So, I called it "The Chicken You Hate." The only thing I add is lemon wedges to squeeze over the chicken breasts. The lemon juice adds another dimension.
Very good! Be careful with Panko....it browns so fast so make sure you pound thin! I would def make this again!
I liked this recipe, it was simple and quick. I dipped my chicken in flour first, then egg and panko. Even though I pounded flat, these cooked about 3-4 mins per side. The chicken came out crispy and perfectly browned.
Turned out great heated olive oil in a skillet and brown the Panko coating a little bit and this made it very crispy and then I cooked at 400 degrees in the oven for 15 min. Delicious
Delicious! I loved the crispy panko breading! It was a great easy recipe full of flavor! I did sprinkle a little Parmesan cheese on top! Yum!
Excellent chicken. I had very thick chicken breasts so cut them into 3 thin layers. 2 breasts made 6 nice little chicken pieces. I followed this Mazola recipe to a T and they were perfect. Such a quick weeknight meal, I'll be making this again for sure. I had some leftover honey mustard sauce that went perfectly with our rice and chicken.
Very good! I used my own spices. I used some garlic pepper and ranch seasoning mix and they turned out great! Paired with some steamed carrots and cheesy potatoes and it was a hit.
I’ve made this several times now and it’s become my families fave fried chicken recipe. I add flour before dipping in several in egg. Other than that no changes. None needed!
This was really tasty even baked. I don't like to fry, so I baked it at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Came out perfect. Pounding the chicken made it so tender too.
Made this for some friends on a whim and everyone was impressed! Would definitely make it again!!
I made this with tenders and it turned out great. I used a bit more oil because the pan I used was quite large, but it did not make the chicken oily at all. We would have liked a little more flavor, so next time I will follow some reviewers' suggestions and season the chicken, not the breadcrumbs. Overall, nice quick dinner suitable for parents and kids alike!
I did not have anything to flatten the chicken breasts so i cut them up and make chicken nuggets instead. This recipe had alot of flavor. Even my picky 7 year old daughter loved them
Excellent! I like the suggestion someone made about dusting the chicken in flour, then egg bath, then bread crumbs... made all the difference in the world. I was afraid I had over seasoned these, but quite the contrary. So much of it comes off in the frying. I look forward to trying this again.
This recipe is so good. Family loved it with Mac and Cheese. I used two eggs instead of one.
BEST BREADED CHICKEN I’VE EVER HAD. We had chicken (breasts) strips with rice one nice and made extra to cut up and use the next night for chicken Caesar salads. TO DIE FOR. Will definitely be using this a lot in the future.
Great recipe! I looked up how to flatten chicken breasts and used the method of placing them in a plastic bag and then pounding them with a rolling pin. It worked great. This recipe is easy and delicious. My husband commented on how good it was before I even had time to take my first bite. I will definitely make this again.
Great meal! I took the advice of the other poster(s) and seasoned the chicken with the spices & sprinkled with flour BEFORE dipping in egg and breading. I made twice the amount of spices as called for in recipe as I wanted to have a lot of spices for both sides. In hindsight, it ended up being a little too salty so next time I will cut the salt but still make double amount of other spices. It was very flavorful and every one of my family loved the dish, even my picky kids (which, literally, NEVER HAPPENS) I cooked on the skillet for a little longer as we liked the breading extra crispy. I paired this with the roasted potatoes & Rosemary (also on this site) and steamed broccoli. A easy weekday meal that made every one happy :) I will be saving this recipe for future use
My kids loved this and they are super picky. Just make sure to get the chicken really thin or the outer crispy layer can burn as you wait for the chicken to cook!
This recipe was quick & delicious. We don't usually fry things so it was a treat.
Great basic recipe. I used chicken tenders. Next time I'll flatten a bit as recommended. This recipe is a keeper.
Double the spices in the bread crumbs, and this is sick.
Very Important Disclaimer - I cannot fry!! I like to stir, and I like to bake/roast/broil/grill... but oil in a pan is not my thing. That said, I decided to give this a try anyway! And it actually turned out ok. This is a very simple recipe, but it is important to pound the breasts as directed, or cook a little longer. Teen boy-child went back for more, so I'm calling this a success!
These are and were a huge hit at our house. The cooking process is perfect and it provides a juicy but crunchy piece of chicken. We have been using this recipe to make various other dishes, such as chicken farm, chicken dijon wraps, and just to eat plain.
Really delicious weeknight meal choice. I didn't pound the breasts as thin as directed,so I just cooked them a little longer. I also seasoned the chicken with the spices (didn't measure) before dipping into the egg and left the panko unseasoned and plain.
Great receipe. I substituted Lawrys seasoned salt and applied all seasonings to the chicken breast before dredging in flour, egg and panko. I didn’t have corn oil so I substituted veg. oil. Turned out great.
So nice I've made them twice! And will make them again and again. Easy preparation and nice and crispy. The Mazola Corn Oil cooked the Panko up light and crispy with a great taste and the chicken stays juicy. Great Great recipe!
I made this for dinner last night, and I wasn't surprised that our 3 young daughters loved it! Who doesn't love fried chicken breasts? I was in a hurry and only seasoned the egg with Onion Powder, Garlic Powder and Seasoning Salt. It's a keeper for sure. Also, side note...these 3 seasonings are great alone on a sautéed chicken breast as well!
We loved this chicken recipe. I rubbed some spices on the chicken prior to breading it. It fried up a beautiful golden brown, and was nice and juicy inside. The key is to make sure to pound your chicken out thin.
Made exactly as directed and came out awesome. No changes except for the cooking time, needed more time as I didn't pound down the chicken enough otherwise will make this again.
I made it just like the recipe made no changes my family loved, gave it thumbs up, definitely a keeper, will be making it again.
My Wife and my mother in law loved it but I may not be a fan of Panko Crumbs with chicken. On the other hand, the next day I used it for two sandwhiches. One with mustard and one pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. That's when I realized it was missing some type of wet topping.
No changes. Was terrific
I found this recipe by searching chicken breasts. I needed to put together a dinner quickly and all I had were chicken breasts plus I just happened to have the rest of the ingredients. It turned out quite nicely. Very tasty, crunchy, and quick! The chicken was moist. Thanks!
My family loved it!!!!
Super easy to make, common ingredients. Great flavor l.
These are good, quick and easy.
Very simple and good
Followed the recipe. Delicious and easy!
Excellent recipe. I was looking for something different to do with chicken breasts and this was super easy and delicious. I will definitely be making this again.
Coating all falls off the first time you try flipping it, makes a big mess and the end product is just a plain old dry chicken breast like any other with a pile of burnt coating for garnish, would not recommend.
Easy and delish!! Family loved this! will make again for sure. I fried mine in coconut oil and made a huge difference in taste!
Quick, easy, crispy and yummy!
This was awesome!! Substitute some Gluten Free Bread Crumbs (I personally used Kroger's Italian Style) in the place of Panko, and you get a delicious and quick chicken recipe!
Easy recipe which I love.
Very easy and taste great
I forgot to pound the chicken breast and had to cook a lot longer and it was still Great!
I made it as written (except not the brand names) and the whole family loved it! We decided to have this regularly. My grocery store (Safeway) has some boneless, skinless, thin-sliced chicken breasts which I used and very little pounding was needed. I also cut each breast into thirds to have smaller pieces that would cook evenly. A favorite!
A few changes but it was wonderful!!
Really good but make the chicken thin.
My husbands favorite. Super easy!
I like how moist the chicken came out. Not a big fan of garlic powder so I put fresh garlic in the eggs and also rubbed it on the chicken
At least a 4.5 stars. Easy to make on an easy budget. Thank you.
What a horrible mess this made. I couldn't get the breadcrumbs to stick at all and ended up with a pan full of breadcrumbs and naked chicken. Yes, I used the egg. Something is missing from this recipe.
It came out great! The only change I made was I seasoned the chicken with the same seasoning that I put in the planko crumbs. It made all the difference!
No changes, I will make it again.
This was quick, easy, and very good. My husband loved it.
Everyone liked it. Will make again, however, reduce salt.
Very good, I paired it with a tomato and avocado salad and corn on the cob. Boyfriend loved it! We were tired of plain grilled chicken so this was a good change in the dinner routine.
Not sure if I managed to get them as flat as is directed, so I cooked them a min or two longer on each side, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. My husband said it was "cooked perfectly" Next time I might play around with the seasonings some more, but it's really good as is.
Used gluten free 4C Crumbs and added Parmesan cheese.
Easy & quick tender chicken meal.
really easy recipe and it turned out delicious! I found the inside to not be cooked completely so I had to put it back on the stove to cook. I added a little cayenne for a bit of kick. I plan on making this again!
I finally found a recipe my children will eat. they love it and it is so easy to make even after a long day of work!
Tasty and simple
So easy to make and the taste is great, my kids love it too.
This was excellent and very tasty. The only thing I change was I fried it in Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Will certainly make again. Thank you
Great! Used regular breadcrumbs because I didn’t have Panko. I always over do it with chicken because I’m afraid it’s not done enough, so these were a little extra crispy, but they were good! Used garlic powder instead of onion powder. Again, because that’s what I had.
Great recipe! The chicken was very juicy.
I need to be a little more generous with the oil next time. I found that the meat really sucked it up making for a dry frying pan.
Delicious and easy to make! A good choice for a last minute meal, as you will probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry.
It was very good. Everyone liked it. Followed the recipe exactly.
It was a hit! I used regular breadcrumbs with Parmesan chees. Easier! I made two versions, one with my home made sauce and on e without any sauce. Both delicious, but the favorite in this home was with the tomato sauce!
It was so fast and easy. It tasted great with mashed potato and buttered green beans. I used chicken thighs instead of breast because it stays nice and tender. I also added crushed red pepper to give it a little kick. I loved it!
Very delicious had to cook a little longer because I couldn’t get them thin enough but turned out great!
I did have to substitute regular breadcrumbs because I didn't have any Panko, but still it was delish!!!! Made a lot and thought it was too much.....3 pieces left!!!!!
My new best way to make chicken.
Great recipe! I’ve made it twice and my family loves it!
Excellent! Fried to brown on all sides and then baked
My mom made this one night and my son who is as picky as his dad enjoyed every bite of it. Sure win and will cook this again one of these days.
These were so yummy! Even great the next day :) I used almond flour instead also make sure that your slices of chicken are super thin! I would use pre sliced smaller pieces next time cause it was hard to cut. Will definitely make again. Fiancé loved it!
Very good I'll definitely make again
I did make a big change instead of dipping in egg I used Ranch salad dressing, then the panko it was delicious & moist, alimanting the spices, cause the ranch has it...I think I will try creamy Italian next time.
We make this often. It’s great for salads too!!
I used a fryer heated to 350 and coooked for 5-6 minutes until they reached 160.
Very easy to cook and easy to pair with. I actually used smooshed rice chex, and the results were delicious! The tip I give will only be useful if you are a chex user, but after bathing the chicken in egg, do the smother technique with the breading. Don't just flip and flip again, sit the chicken in there, and pile on the breading while pressing it in. I did need to make a double batch of breading as a result, but it was worth it. Great spice combo, thanks!
Great, quick and tasty! Thanks.
Turned out great and made delicious leftovers!
I dredged the chicken in flour before the egg wash. Also Iet the cooked chicken rest for at least 5 minutes before serving. Very crispy outside and moist and tender inside. My wife loved it.
It was good and I think the chicken breast I used were too thick. It took longer to cook but I used my meat thermometer to be sure they were cooked long enough. The spices were good. I will make this again.
Very, very good! Will do again. I had to sub part crushed saltine crackers as I didn't have enough panko. It's a keeper.
Definitely will make it again!
We really, really enjoyed this! I had to add extra oil and left out the onion powder to the pan, but otherwise stuck to the recipe.
So easy, I used seasoned bread crumbs instead, as that is all I had and it turned out tasty, crispy and juicy. This will be my go to often.