Crispy Panko Chicken Breasts

Use crushed, crisp rice cereal squares instead of panko crumbs for a gluten-free version!

By Mazola

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
14 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Pound chicken breasts, one at a time in a resealable freezer bag, until about 1/2-inch thick. Lightly beat egg in a shallow bowl. Combine panko crumbs, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken breasts in egg until coated, drip off excess and dip in panko mixture. Press chicken into crumbs until fully coated.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Transfer chicken to pan and cook about 2 to 3 minutes per side or until chicken is brown, crispy and fully cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 112.4mg; sodium 546.4mg. Full Nutrition
