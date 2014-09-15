Spud's Twice-Baked Taters

A family favorite! Potatoes are baked, then re-stuffed for a second baking with a decadent mixture of potato, cheese, bacon and green onion. Great for all occasions!

By Diamond Crystal Salt

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes on a baking sheet and pierce once with a fork. Bake for one hour. Remove from oven and let cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Slice potatoes in half and scoop the potato flesh into a bowl, leaving some to form a shell. Place potato skins in a lightly oiled casserole dish.

  • Season potato mix with Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt and pepper. Add the butter and begin to mash with a fork. Add sour cream, half of the cheese, and the cream. Continue to mash and stir until creamy. Stir in the bacon and half the green onion.

  • Scoop filling evenly into potato shells, mounding as necessary. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and green onion.

  • Bake until cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Let cool five minutes before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 45.8g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 900.9mg. Full Nutrition
