Spud's Twice-Baked Taters
A family favorite! Potatoes are baked, then re-stuffed for a second baking with a decadent mixture of potato, cheese, bacon and green onion. Great for all occasions!
Very good! Rich and creamy, just how twice-bakeds should be! Great comfort food, too.
Should have said tiny potatoes, no good size baked potatoe going to be done in an hour
My son says they’re better than his favorite at the restaurant!
Made this for the Grands lunch. Four potatoes were done in an hours time. I preped as much as I could while they were in the oven. Tweeted them a little for each Grand. My husband and I like ours with everything, even added chives. This recipe got a thumbs up from everyone.
