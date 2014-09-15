Salted Naan Sticks with Mango Chutney

A South Asian staple with a salty 'twist' served alongside some mango chutney for dipping. I found the spices at an Indian grocery store.

By Diamond Crystal Salt

12
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For Salted Naan Sticks:
For Mango Chutney:

Directions

  • Combine the yeast and sugar to the warm milk and let stand until a creamy foam forms on the surface, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir in Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt and 3 1/2 cups of flour to the milk mixture; mix 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle in additional flour as needed to keep the dough from sticking to the sides of the bowl, but do not exceed a total of 4 1/2 cups flour. Cover and let rise 2 hours.

  • Punch dough down and divide into 12 equal pieces; form them into balls. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel and let rest for an additional 30 minutes.

  • Put a pizza stone in the oven. Preheat an oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Divide each ball half; and roll out each half with the palm of your hands to make 2 long sticks. Pinch together at one end, then twist them around each other. Pinch them together at the other end.

  • Cook on pizza stone until the sticks puff up a little and small, light brown spots begin to appear, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Brush each naan stick with butter and sprinkle with Diamond Crystal® Coarse Sea Salt. Serve with Mango Chutney.

  • For Mango Chutney, heat oil over medium-high heat in a heavy pot. Pour in the panch phoron and cook until seeds begin to sizzle and release their fragrance, 30 seconds or so.

  • Using a microplane, grate ginger into the pan and fry for only seconds until its raw aroma goes away. Stir in the mango. Add red chili powder, garam masala powder and asafoetida and stir. Reduce heat to medium; allow mixture to simmer for 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Add powdered jaggery and Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt; continue to stir and cook 2 to 3 minutes. As soon as mixture begins to caramelize, remove pot from heat.

  • Spoon the mango chutney in a bowl and serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips

* Panch phoron is a blend of equal amounts of nigella seed, fennel seed, cumin seed, mustard seed, and fenugreek. Often a bit less fenugreek is used as it can be bitter. If you don't have all the ingredients, use whichever is available or on hand. But the true five spice blend is unique.

288 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 6g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 256.9mg. Full Nutrition
