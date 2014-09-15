Salted Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

Rating: 4.88 stars
66 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Soft, sticky, sweet, with a touch of salt and the crunch of pecans, these delightful sticky buns make a special dessert treat. My family absolutely loves them.

By Diamond Crystal Salt

prep:
2 hrs 30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 buns
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dough:
Caramel Sauce:
Filling:

Directions

  • Combine yeast, sugar, water and milk in a large bowl. Let sit until foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix in butter, egg, and vanilla. Stir in flour and Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt and mix until dough comes together; you may need additional flour. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Place dough in an oiled bowl; cover with a cloth and set in a warm place to rise until doubled, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

  • Spray two 9-inch cake pans liberally with cooking spray.

  • For the caramel sauce, combine 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup dark brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until sugar dissolves in the butter. Stir in the heavy cream and Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt; mix well but do not bring to a boil. Sauce will be thick. Divide sauce equally into cake pans. Sprinkle equal amounts of pecans on top of caramel sauce.

  • Divide dough into two equal portions and roll out each section into a rectangle approximately 14x6 inches.

  • For the filling, mix brown sugar and cinnamon together. Brush melted butter evenly on each rectangle and sprinkle with brown sugar cinnamon mix. Starting with the longer side roll up each rectangle. Cut each roll into 9 equal portions. Place rolls into prepared cake pans and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake until browned and baked through, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Immediately (and carefully as sauce will be very hot) invert onto a plate. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 171.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (75)

Most helpful positive review

QueenKey
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
I have been making cinnamon rolls for almost 40 years. I always used the same recipe up until today. This recipe is the best batch of cinnamon rolls I have ever made! Family and friends all agreed! I was looking for something that would use the yeast I had left over from Christmas. I was intrigued that this recipe called for 2 TBS of yeast. If you are wondering how many packets that would be 1 packet = 2¼ tsp 2 Tbsp = 6 tsp. You will need 2 whole packets PLUS 1½ tsp. out of a third packet. A lot of yeast but well worth it. I did reduce the brown sugar slightly as a personal preference. The recipe called 1/4 tsp of salt in the caramel topping. However I did not put the salt in the caramel instead I sprinkled sea salt in the prepared pans. It gave the sweet caramel just the perfect taste of the the saltiness I have learned to love in my salted caramel candies. Enjoy!!!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Bambi Dear
Rating: 3 stars
07/11/2017
Must've done something wrong the bread texture was almost crumbly. I didnt have cream so I used sweetened evap and it was pretty yummy but not as drippy gooey as I'd have hoped. going to try again with fresh flour. I think it's probably a perfect recipe tried by an imperfect baker lol! Thanks Read More
Paula Penn-Nabrit
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2015
I love this site, used tons of recipes-almost always with great results- yet I've never felt compelled to post a review, but these buns are utterly amazing. I bake weekly and have for years but never have I made anything quite so perfectly delicious in every way. You must try these..the brown sugar caramel,the salted pecans, the fragrant cinnamon, the tender yeast bread...each lovely, but the combination is breath-taking. Seriously. I tried to add a picture but it seemed to be sideways, nevertheless, try these rolls... Read More
ClammerNana
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2014
THESE ARE ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! I have made A LOT of cinnamon rolls in my life, but I wanted to try the salted carmel sauce with pecans. Boy am I glad I did. This is my 'go to' recipe from now on and I'll pass this recipe onto future generations. (Note: I needed to put foil on the lower shelf of the oven, as my pans bubbled over with goodness :) Be sure to tip the pans onto a plate IMMEDIATELY out of the oven, as the sauce cools very quickly. Read More
Jaana Smith Bauman
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2014
We really enjoyed this sticky buns! My husband brought them to work and there were none left on his return! I ended up having to add a cup and half of flour to get the right texture. Because of this I wish I would have doubled the filling and caramel recipe and made 3 plates instead of 2. OTHERWISE Amazing! I'll make again! Thank you Diamond Crystal! Read More
Heather Wifall
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2015
I made these just as described except that I have a convection oven so I had to bake them for only 20 minutes. They were a huge success. In fact I was only planning to make a half batch but forgot and made 2 pans and was glad I did since one pan disappeared in less than an hour. Wonderful! Read More
What you cooking Willis?
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2014
So good so sweet. This was a great recipe. I added a sprinkle of salt on top of the sticky buns to cut the sweetness a bit but it was a great Sunday treat. Really good hot so microwave if necessary. Read More
SallyB
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2015
This was indeed delicious!!! I was lazy and didn't feel like making the dough since I had a leftover frozen loaf of Brigford's dough. I used the one loaf and split the recipe in half for the sauce and filling. I didn't have any heavy cream so I used a substitute of milk and butter I found on line. Probably could have skipped that since I only needed 1 1/2 tbsp. I would definitely make this again!! YUM! Read More
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2018
Great recipe! I made it almost exactly as stated (minus nuts) but I made the dough the night before and let it rise for 30 minutes. I then made the caramel and rolls to go in the fridge. I pulled them out early in the morning and let them rise for about 75 minutes before cooking in the convection oven for 24 minutes. Wow they were fantastic! Read More
teejae
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2016
Took to work. Everyone loved them and I was told they wanted me to make them again for our next get together. Read More
Bambi Dear
Rating: 3 stars
07/11/2017
Must've done something wrong the bread texture was almost crumbly. I didnt have cream so I used sweetened evap and it was pretty yummy but not as drippy gooey as I'd have hoped. going to try again with fresh flour. I think it's probably a perfect recipe tried by an imperfect baker lol! Thanks Read More
