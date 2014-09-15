Salted Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns

1 of 75

Rating: 5 stars I have been making cinnamon rolls for almost 40 years. I always used the same recipe up until today. This recipe is the best batch of cinnamon rolls I have ever made! Family and friends all agreed! I was looking for something that would use the yeast I had left over from Christmas. I was intrigued that this recipe called for 2 TBS of yeast. If you are wondering how many packets that would be 1 packet = 2¼ tsp 2 Tbsp = 6 tsp. You will need 2 whole packets PLUS 1½ tsp. out of a third packet. A lot of yeast but well worth it. I did reduce the brown sugar slightly as a personal preference. The recipe called 1/4 tsp of salt in the caramel topping. However I did not put the salt in the caramel instead I sprinkled sea salt in the prepared pans. It gave the sweet caramel just the perfect taste of the the saltiness I have learned to love in my salted caramel candies. Enjoy!!!! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I love this site, used tons of recipes-almost always with great results- yet I've never felt compelled to post a review, but these buns are utterly amazing. I bake weekly and have for years but never have I made anything quite so perfectly delicious in every way. You must try these..the brown sugar caramel,the salted pecans, the fragrant cinnamon, the tender yeast bread...each lovely, but the combination is breath-taking. Seriously. I tried to add a picture but it seemed to be sideways, nevertheless, try these rolls... Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars THESE ARE ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! I have made A LOT of cinnamon rolls in my life, but I wanted to try the salted carmel sauce with pecans. Boy am I glad I did. This is my 'go to' recipe from now on and I'll pass this recipe onto future generations. (Note: I needed to put foil on the lower shelf of the oven, as my pans bubbled over with goodness :) Be sure to tip the pans onto a plate IMMEDIATELY out of the oven, as the sauce cools very quickly. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this sticky buns! My husband brought them to work and there were none left on his return! I ended up having to add a cup and half of flour to get the right texture. Because of this I wish I would have doubled the filling and caramel recipe and made 3 plates instead of 2. OTHERWISE Amazing! I'll make again! Thank you Diamond Crystal! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made these just as described except that I have a convection oven so I had to bake them for only 20 minutes. They were a huge success. In fact I was only planning to make a half batch but forgot and made 2 pans and was glad I did since one pan disappeared in less than an hour. Wonderful! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars So good so sweet. This was a great recipe. I added a sprinkle of salt on top of the sticky buns to cut the sweetness a bit but it was a great Sunday treat. Really good hot so microwave if necessary. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was indeed delicious!!! I was lazy and didn't feel like making the dough since I had a leftover frozen loaf of Brigford's dough. I used the one loaf and split the recipe in half for the sauce and filling. I didn't have any heavy cream so I used a substitute of milk and butter I found on line. Probably could have skipped that since I only needed 1 1/2 tbsp. I would definitely make this again!! YUM! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I made it almost exactly as stated (minus nuts) but I made the dough the night before and let it rise for 30 minutes. I then made the caramel and rolls to go in the fridge. I pulled them out early in the morning and let them rise for about 75 minutes before cooking in the convection oven for 24 minutes. Wow they were fantastic! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Took to work. Everyone loved them and I was told they wanted me to make them again for our next get together. Helpful (2)