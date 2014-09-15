Salted and Blackened Tilapia

Rating: 4.5 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very easy and tasty quick dinner. I serve this with Sweet Pepper Rice plus a green vegetable. Dinner's on the table in less than 30 minutes!

By Diamond Crystal Salt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
3 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
9 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly salt one side of each tilapia filets with Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt. Rub Cajun seasoning on both sides of the filets.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil over medium-high heat in a skillet.

  • When the oil is hot, carefully place filets in the skillet. Fry each side until richly browned and fish flakes easily, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Place tilapia on a warmed plate; cover with foil for a few minutes to let rest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 1483.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

James Lane
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2015
Fast, easy, and delicious! It went well with red beans & rice and a little Crystal Hot Sauce. Read More
Helpful
(4)
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
James Lane
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2015
Fast, easy, and delicious! It went well with red beans & rice and a little Crystal Hot Sauce. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sammie Welz
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2016
so good. i love blackened anything but this one has to take the cake with me. i used extra seasoning myself Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mitch
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2016
Bought some very fresh Tilapia and used the Cajun Spice Mix recipe on this site. Followed directions exactly and we devoured the lot. Will definitely be making this again. Thanks for sharing this Beth. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Andrea
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2017
This was excellent, very tasty. Plus I didn’t need a lot of ingredients, so no need for a trip to the store in holiday traffic! My husband eats fish a lot for protein and he loved it! Great for athletes/bodybuilders to stir up your meal plans. Very quick to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(1)
andbeaste
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2020
It came out too salty but otherwise delicious. I recommend putting less salt than directed Read More
Helpful
(1)
Yancando
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2021
Easy! I made some Alabama White Sauce to dip the fish in and served with red beans and rice. My husband was blown away by what he said was a restaurant quality meal! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
salmun2
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2016
I used cajun seasoning for tilapia and they turned out sooooooooo good. My husband just loved it. We ate simple brown rice with it. One thing i did was used more cajun seasoning then the recipe calls for as we (as desi people) eat more spicy food. Read More
Helpful
(1)
SweetBigMomma
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2019
Honey and I loved it! It was a little too spicy for the kids but we loved it and it was so easy!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
dusty
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2021
I used freshly-ground pink Himalayan salt and Cajun’s Choice Blackened Seasoning on tilapia filets purchased at Sam’s Club. The first time I cooked them, my 20-yr-old son happened to detach himself from his PlayStation and wander downstairs just in time to say “What’s that? It looks good!” By day’s end, he had eaten five filets. That was about 10 days ago. I’m now cooking the fourth batch of tilapia for him. Obviously, he loves this recipe. And I love how easy it is! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022