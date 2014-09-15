Pumpkin Cheese Tarts with Pecans and Cinnamon Sea Salt

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Some unconventional ingredients come together to make a wonderful, quick holiday appetizer. The pumpkin and cinnamon sea salt provide a subtle fall flavor. Enjoy!

By Diamond Crystal Salt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
20 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the Diamond Crystal® Coarse Sea Salt and cinnamon in a small bowl; stir until well mixed.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Melt butter and saute pecans until golden brown, about 1 minute, stirring constantly to prevent burning. Remove from heat.

  • Beat together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, pumpkin puree, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne with an electric mixer on medium speed until completely combined.

  • Place cheese mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a small open star tip (such as Ateco #21). Pipe mixture evenly into fillo shells.

  • Top each tart with some of the pecans and a small amount of the cinnamon sea salt, to taste.

  • Serve immediately, or refrigerate up to 2 hours until ready to serve.

Tips

You will not use all of the cinnamon sea salt for this recipe, but it stores great in a small glass jar in the cupboard, and is also wonderful on sweet potatoes. I do not add any salt to the cheese mixture, as the cinnamon sea salt topping provides plenty in the finished tart.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 3092.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Minkokiss
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2014
Great tasty unique appetizers. Omitted the salt/cinnamon topping because the filling was so flavorful. All were eaten at our family gathering. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

andiamco
Rating: 2 stars
12/05/2018
I loved the idea of this but for me they were just way too cream cheesey. I think as a baked tartlet with eggs to bind it together it might be a little better but raw cream cheese with raw pumpkin just didn't work for me. Also the salt and cinnamon combo makes about 10 times more than you need so feel free to make a LOT less. Read More
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Minkokiss
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2014
Great tasty unique appetizers. Omitted the salt/cinnamon topping because the filling was so flavorful. All were eaten at our family gathering. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Rae
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2014
These were pretty yummy. Definitely a different use of pumpkin than I am used to. I did add extra cayenne pepper to the pumpkin cheese mixture. Certainly are a pretty little appetizer. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Deb
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2017
These were delicious and very easy to make! The suggested filling amounts yielded enough for double the recipe. Highly recommend omitting the salt on the top. (1/4 cup is a ton of salt!). Even a small sprinkle made them way too salty to taste. There is enough sodium in the Worcestershire and cheese that no added salt is needed. Will give them a 2nd try with just the cinnamon on top. Otherwise these were really good and simple to make! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
SAM SMILE
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2015
This was great... They where the hit of the party. The filling was very cream cheesy. I think it could have used more pumpkin or something. This is the only reason I gave it a 4 and not a 5. I made them by the recipe no substitutetions. Read More
Helpful
(1)
andiamco
Rating: 2 stars
12/05/2018
I loved the idea of this but for me they were just way too cream cheesey. I think as a baked tartlet with eggs to bind it together it might be a little better but raw cream cheese with raw pumpkin just didn't work for me. Also the salt and cinnamon combo makes about 10 times more than you need so feel free to make a LOT less. Read More
Airumel
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2019
MAKE THESE CHANGES AND YOU'LL LOVE IT MORE: Increase to 1 cup of pumpkin Decrease to 4 oz (half a a block) of cream cheese More garlic or other seasoning you like (we used a cajun blend) We also added half a bag of imitation crab ( 5oz) but this could be left out or subbed with chicken. Want it warm? Bake for 15-25 minutes at 350F. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022