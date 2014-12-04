Grilled Green Beans and Onions

Fresh green beans and onions take on a whole new flavor profile when grilled with a little Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt. The green beans become smoky and the onions become sweet. The perfect side dish to any meat or fish main dish.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat outdoor grill to medium heat (400 degrees F.)

  • Toss the green beans and onions in a bowl with the olive oil and Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt. Place mixture into a steamer basket or shallow grill pan.

  • Place on the grill and close the lid. Cook until beans and onions, stirring every 5 minutes, until veggies have a slight char, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 3.5g; sodium 488mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Julie Brown
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2017
Prepared as directed. The char on the beans and onions was delicious! Going to be a staple on my grill. Read More
Reviews:
fran
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2016
added rosemary garlic seasoning Read More
shortred
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2016
OMG this was amazing! We have been enjoying grilled Brussels sprouts all summer but decided to try something different today. Unfortunately my husband did not grill these long enough. They were a bit too crunchy for me. That being said they were still delicious! I did use a combination of salt pepper and garlic powder. I will definitely make this again and I suggest everyone try this! Read More
Julie Brown
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2017
Prepared as directed. The char on the beans and onions was delicious! Going to be a staple on my grill. Read More
