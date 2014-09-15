Bacon and Chipotle Potato Salad
Combine TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce with bacon to make a smoky potato salad that's full of flavor.
Combine TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce with bacon to make a smoky potato salad that's full of flavor.
made this for a cook out. for some reason it tasted way better warm before we put it in the fridge for a few hours. My wife kept picking at it, I had to tell her to stop! She isn't even a big fan of potato salad. Also next time I make it I will add more chipotle hot sauce, we could only find Cholula brand. The flavor was great but I would have liked more of the flavor and spiciness from the hot sauce. Overall an awesome potato salad.Read More
made this for a cook out. for some reason it tasted way better warm before we put it in the fridge for a few hours. My wife kept picking at it, I had to tell her to stop! She isn't even a big fan of potato salad. Also next time I make it I will add more chipotle hot sauce, we could only find Cholula brand. The flavor was great but I would have liked more of the flavor and spiciness from the hot sauce. Overall an awesome potato salad.
I originally had Chipotle potato salad while traveling. After returning home I searched and found this recipe. Made it loved it. Best served warm.
I used chipotle mayo and added Chipotle Tabasco--tasted great!
This potato salad is incredible! I doubled the batch to make enough for 8-10 people.