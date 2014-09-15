Bacon and Chipotle Potato Salad

Combine TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce with bacon to make a smoky potato salad that's full of flavor.

By Tabasco

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water; add 2 teaspoons salt and bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain and cool.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, mustard, and garlic; mix well.

  • Place potatoes in a large bowl with bacon and eggs. Add dressing and toss to coat. Season with additional salt, if needed. Cover and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 99.8mg; sodium 466.8mg. Full Nutrition
