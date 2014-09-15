1-Step Chipotle Hummus

Add a smoky kick to ordinary hummus with this quick and easy recipe.

By Tabasco

prep:
4 mins
total:
4 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together hummus and TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce until well combined. Serve immediately with pita chips or raw vegetables or refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 8.5g; sodium 407.4mg. Full Nutrition
