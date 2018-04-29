Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 315.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.8g 10 %
carbohydrates: 47.5g 15 %
dietary fiber: 3.8g 15 %
sugars: 21.4g
fat: 12.4g 19 %
saturated fat: 5.2g 26 %
cholesterol: 52.4mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 3560.7IU 71 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 1.6mg 3 %
folate: 65.1mcg 16 %
calcium: 95mg 10 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 13.3mg 5 %
potassium: 125.9mg 4 %
sodium: 432.1mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 112
