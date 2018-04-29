Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A tasty and quick way to use up extra canned pumpkin pie mix.

By Suzie Lopez O'Connor

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cupcakes:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease or line muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Mix yellow cake mix, pumpkin pie mix, eggs, and 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice together in a bowl until batter is well mixed. Fill muffin cups, about 1/4 cup per cupcake, with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Cool cupcakes in tin for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice together in a bowl using an electric mixer until frosting is fluffy; spoon onto each cupcake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 52.4mg; sodium 432.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Jacque Metzler
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2018
I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I used pumpkin pie mix instead of pure pumpkin puree. I also put a tablespoon of it in the frosting. At the end I sprinkled some cinnamon sugar mix on top. Instead of cupcakes I used 2 of Pampered Chef's brownie pan and they made perfect squares. Made them for a party and they were a hit! Read More
Reviews:
Sierra Siesie
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2015
So cool! And delicious! Read More
Pennie
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2016
The cupcake was very moist. Didn't care for the frosting had to make adjustments with some more powdered sugar vanilla and butter. Will make it again. Read More
