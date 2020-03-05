Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 of 77

Rating: 4 stars Liked this, but found the flavor just a little diluted. Next time, I will cut the amount of water in half which also should make it a bit creamier, and less liquid-y. Not sure, but I might find that completely eliminating the water might work best for me (personal taste preference). The quantities of olive oil and balsamic are balanced well, and I enjoyed this today on a lunch salad. I do think the recipe author is correct; you have options with this dressing. ----UPDATE 10.4.14------I'd recommend you refrigerate this dressing before using because it tasted tons better the next day, definitely more flavor! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Per other reviews I reduced the water to 1 Tbsp substituted honey for brown sugar and nonfat Greek yogurt for the mayo. I used Roasted Garlic infused olive oil so I omitted the fresh garlic. I wanted it to still be more creamy so I added more yogurt approximately 2 more Tbsp. I found that shaking it up in a cruet worked just fine so no need to dirty up my hand blender. I'm all about cutting down on clean up! Mayo may not behave as well as yogurt though. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Wow - this recipe is fantastic! I'm always on the lookout for homemade dressings because store bought ones are just full of preservatives - plus they don't taste that great. This one seemed like it had a lot of flavorful ingredients so I tried it and it is by FAR my favorite homemade dressing! I modified it just a bit though - to reduce the fat, I cut the EVOO in half and used Hellman's low fat mayo instead of full fat mayo. Made quite a difference in the overall calories and fat content and the taste is still awesome!! I also used white balsamic vinegar instead of traditional just because I think the color turns out much prettier (doesn't turn the dressing a strange off-brown like traditional balsamic vinegar does). Some reviews recommend cutting out the water, but I left it in to thin out the dressing since I cut the EVOO in half. Overall, a really stellar dressing - we use it for all kinds of salads and everyone raves about the "restaurant quality" dressing! Thanks for posting it!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I did take out the water plus cut the mayo mustard and brown sugar to half. It was great! Thank you for the recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was exactly what I was looking for! So yummy. I omitted the water like most other reviewers did and also used Oikos non-fat Greek yogurt in place of the mayo. I accidentally used 1 tbsp of brown sugar instead of 1 tsp but it tasted great despite that! It wasn't too sweet and it's so creamy and doesn't separate in the fridge which is nice. Definitely will be making again! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I always find it useful to read some of the reviews before proceeding. It came in handy here. I gradually added water until I got the consistency that I wanted. I also just whisked it all in a small bowl, and it came out great. Instead of garlic cloves, I just used garlic powder. I also used honey (doubled it for my taste) instead of brown sugar. I'll definitely make this again. Thanks! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent....used 2 tbsp greek yogurt and 1 tbsp mayo instead. And, didn't have Dijon so used spicy brown mustard instead and still came out great. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Not too sweet and just the right amount a zest. A family favourite! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't add water, added a bit more dijon, chopped the garlic in the mini food processor before blending the rest of the ingredients. It was perfect!it wasn't watery at all! I have not purchased a bottle of salad dressing at the store in years -- look at the ingredients, the main ingredient is usually soy bean oil - nasty. Helpful (2)