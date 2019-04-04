Texas Hot Wiener Sauce

While living in the Mid-Hudson Valley of NY I fell in love with this style of hot dog, particularly the sauce. My wife was born there and she loved them as well. When we moved to Texas it was a surprise to find, 'There is no such thing as hot wiener sauce in Texas.' I did a lot of research and found the recipe is a closely guarded secret that I had to crack. After years of experimenting I finally created the same experience we only had back in NY. Serve on your favorite hot dog with brown mustard, diced onion, in a steamed hot dog bun. This sauce will be thin, it is supposed to be, it is not a 'chili dog' recipe. The sauce will thicken as it cools. It freezes well.
I can't thank you enough for this recipe! I grew up in Kingston eating Dallas Hot Wieners as well as Uncle George's. Missed them so much. As soon as this sauce started to come together I knew it was close to the real thing. The smells brought me back to my childhood and the sauce did not disappoint!!
This isn't even edible, let alone close to the flavor of texas hots sauce. The picture in this recipe looks exactly what I was after. What this recipe produced, however, looked more like a red chili that smelled of vinegar and cinnamon. I was hesitant so make this because the 6 cups of water sounded like a lot. Even after reducing by half, it was incredibly bland. Nasty stuff.
I grew up around Jamestown, NY and there's a place called AJ's Texas Hots and I've been to TexasHots in Wellsville, NY (must stop every time we go back home) and I have to tell you the truth about this recipe. It's exactly the same if not better. I made a double batch for company this weekend thinking they could take some home with them but there's no way my husband is giving it up. The added bonus of the house smelling just like those amazing restaurants was priceless. Thank you so much for this recipe.
I’m from Wellsville, NY home of The Texas Hot. For those of us who are too far away to get the original easily this recipe is nearly perfect. I do two things differently. I boil one lb. of ground beef in two cups of water as the Smoky Rib BBQ wizard showed me on YouTube (in addition to the ground hot dogs) and I use only 4-1/2 cups of water.
Being from the Hudson Valley in NY, I knew exactly what it should taste like. I have tried many different recipes trying to find just the right one. This is perfect. I didn't have any white pepper to add, but still tastes perfect. Thanks for your work finding the right ingredients to put together.
Taste was spot on and I grew up In Buffalo where this is made at every Greek restaurant and speciality shops like Zorba's Louie's etc.. Going to add this to my considerations at my new restaurant in Big Bear CA. I used Ground beef and Ground Hot dog though.
I grew up 10 miles outside of Wellsville, NY in Andover. I haven't had a hot in a long time and I Live in FL. This is really close and the best I've had in quite a while. I would suggest cutting the red pepper down a bit as I don't remember them having this kind of heat. Otherwise, very very well done sir! Also, this is extremely important. You have to put some mustard on it to "activate" the sauce. Not much though. Maybe one or two passes up and down the hot dog. Also, you have to use an all beef Frank. Don't try this with a nasty turkey dog. ??
It is called Texas HotDog sauce because it was created bythe TexasHot restaurant in Wellsville NY, grew up going there in the summers my grandparents lived and eating them fresh made in their restaurant this recipe is spot on!
closest i've ever tasted to that of uncle Georges on broadway kingston---mike would never give me the recipe but the one hint he did say is the greek would never throw away unsold hotdogs--now i get it
