Vanilla Cream or Sauce
This is really delicious on its own, but I use it mainly to serve alongside brownies, bread pudding, apple pie, berries, or poached pears. You can either make this as a thicker cream or as a sauce. I love it as a cream for berries, poached pears or brownies and as a sauce over apple pie or bread pudding. Serve chilled over warm or cool desserts or just eat it on its own as a custard.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Use 2 tablespoons cornstarch for a creamy texture and 1 tablespoon cornstarch for a saucy texture.
If you wanted to make the sauce but your mixture is too thick, just stir in some room temperature milk or half-and-half, a little at a time, until you have the consistency you like.
This recipe is tailored to medium sweetness. If you like things sweeter you can increase the sugar to 1/2 cup.
You can also use a vanilla bean instead of the extract. If you do that, split the bean lengthwise and put it right in the 2 cups of milk before you start heating the saucepan. When the milk is simmering, fish out the bean, scrape the vanilla seeds into the saucepan and discard the bean itself. Whisk the milk/sugar/yolks/starch mixture in at this stage. Many people prefer the more sophisticated flavor of a vanilla bean over extract, but extract turns out delicious and everyone has that in the pantry.
If you're serving this alongside another dessert, plan for a couple of tablespoons per serving. You should have enough for at least 6.