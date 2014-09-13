Twice Baked Potato Casserole from Crisco®

20 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

In this family pleaser, red potatoes are cooked until tender, then baked in a creamy, cheesy sauce with chives and paprika until golden brown.

By Crisco

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 2-quart casserole dish lightly with no-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cut potatoes into quarters. Place in large saucepan. Cover potatoes with water. Add 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil. Cook about 15 to 20 minutes or just until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain. Place in prepared dish.

  • Melt shortening in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour. Whisk until well combined. Gradually whisk in milk. Whisk in 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and paprika. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in sour cream, 3 tablespoons chives and 1 cup cheese. Pour evenly over potatoes. Top with remaining cheese and crumbled bacon.

  • BAKE 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with remaining chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 49.8mg; sodium 1187.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022