Twice Baked Potato Casserole from Crisco®
In this family pleaser, red potatoes are cooked until tender, then baked in a creamy, cheesy sauce with chives and paprika until golden brown.
Delicious and easy to make! I made 2 changes: I used Mozzarella instead of Cheddar, and skipped the bacon (because of allergies).Read More
I made this just as the recipe stated. It was ok. There was to much sauce for the amount of potatoes. When I make it again I’ll use 2.5lbs of potatoes instead of 1.5lbs and probably not add the green onion in until after it’s been cooked as they went mushy. Oh and I used becel butter instead of crisco. It was good but definitely needs some tweaking lol my husband loved it though!Read More
Very good and pretty easy to make! I did use real butter instead of butter flavored shortening because that's all I had on hand.
My family loved this. I also doubled up on seasoning. I also added some onions I had sauteed with garlic and added more potato. And I did a rough mash leaving some chunker pieces
So yummy! I made it for Thanksgiving and it was gone! Everybody loved it!
Taste awesome! Any potato love will go crazy for it!
Great starter recipe like others have said previously. I used margarine cause that’s what I had. I did season the potatoes a little cause we EXTRA lol. I just didn’t like the idea of bland potatoes. I used 1 package of bacon for the top once again cause we EXTRA. Next time I think I’ll add mashrooms or chicken maybe both before putting the cheese mixture over it. Just to make it more filling considering it was my main dish. Over all it was a hit with the family and I have all the ingredients on hand on any given day. Will definitely make this again!
12-02-15 ~ Looking for a recipe to go with 'Pulled Pork Ya'll' and 'Citrus Jell-o Salad' from AR, I came across this recipe. I doubled the recipe, but in hindsight, I should have doubled the potatoes and left the sauce ratio at a single batch. Even though I had more than enough sauce, the potatoes were wonderful. I did use butter in place of the Crisco®. These were actually better the second day when reheated. I would make these again.
This was so good! I used smoked paprika instead of the regular and used a combination of extra old cheddar and smoked Gouda cheeses and used butter instead of shortening. Everybody loved it and the leftovers almost tasted even better.
Didn't use Sour Cream but it still tasted Great
This is a cheesy yummy dish, whole family enjoyed it. We're vegetarian so I left off the bacon, and served with a side of roasted broccoli.
I scaled this back to just two servings for Hubs and me. I used one peeled russet potato, butter rather than shortening, one green onion for the chives, and I skipped the bacon. I sprinkled some of the onions over the potatoes and put the rest in the sauce. I also put all the cheese in the sauce and none on top. After baking, I did pop this under the broiler for a minute to give the top some nice color. This was just ok for us. I think there are other twice baked potato casserole recipes that are much better, so I doubt I’ll be making this one again. But it’s always fun to try!
Very good and super easy to make ahead.
This was absolutely delicious and was a hit at our Easter dinner. I did add a little more bacon but that is our preference.