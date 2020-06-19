Spiced Pear & Apple Pie
Autumn pears and apples with cinnamon and ginger make a delicious holiday pie.
Autumn pears and apples with cinnamon and ginger make a delicious holiday pie.
Neighbor gave me some pears and I used three different kinds of apples to make this spicy and amazingly delicious pie. Absolutely so easy to put together and enjoyed by all....so good we had to make more!Read More
I made this according to the recipe and it was pretty bland . I like the combination of pears and apples, but it needs quite a bit more spice. Next time I will increase the cinnamon and add some freshly grated ginger.Read More
I made this according to the recipe and it was pretty bland . I like the combination of pears and apples, but it needs quite a bit more spice. Next time I will increase the cinnamon and add some freshly grated ginger.
Neighbor gave me some pears and I used three different kinds of apples to make this spicy and amazingly delicious pie. Absolutely so easy to put together and enjoyed by all....so good we had to make more!
We loved this pie, and it was perfect as I was trying to get rid of an odd combo of apples & pears -- neither of which on their own were enough for a pie. I will probably take both the cinnamon and ginger up to a full teaspoon next time I make it, but it was great as written. I did put a few dots of butter on top of the apple mixture before putting on the top crust (maybe 2 Tbs, I didn't measure).
Beautiful and delicious. I did add a handful of dried cranberries. So I call it Apple Surprise Pie!
I used four pears and two medium apples I made a lattice top crust It was delicious and enjoyed by all my family
Just made this yesterday and it was delicious. I used Granny Smith and Fuji apples along with Bartlett pears. I also added a big dash of nutmeg for some added spice. I will absolutely make this again.
Added at least 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and ginger. Used 4 Pink Lady Apples and 4 Bartlett Pears. Peal and slice apples and pears the night before. The next day take the cold juice and at least a 1T of cornstarch and heat in pot over stove. Add more cornstarch to cold water and to hot juice if needing to thicken. I did put the milk on top of crust. In future, use 1 c of demerara sugar. When I made it I only used 1/2c and some said it was not sweet enough
This pie is delicious, but needs some thickening agent, like cornstarch or tapioca. It came out very runny.
Great filling! Used 1/4 c brown sugar too. Then filling flour tortillas. Put some butter and cinnamon sugar in the bottom of a cake pan. Laid the rolled Apple pears and baked for 15 min @375. Yum! Next time? Fried!
I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup using coconut sugar in the pie. Instead of a crust for pie I made a streusel for the top. Yum! What a great way to use up our harvest windfall:)
Very yummy
Simple perfect recipe
I added sour cream to the topping and brown sugar. .my pie came out great!!
Filling is great — a little sweet, a little tart, a lot delicious. My pie is a little sunken because I was using up some produce and didn’t quite have enough for my 10” pie pan, but it tasted great.
This pie is great. I have a pear tree that produces hard hard pears that never seem to soften. So, I just make pie with them. Once cooked in the pie, thay come out perfect-- soft but firm and not at all mushy. Since I had so many pears, I opted for store bought deep dish pie crusts, and made 8 pies last weekend. Probably more next weekend and I'll be giving away pies. They do freeze well too.
Absolutely wonderful flavor and aroma. I made the pie as written. It turned out so well I wish I had made two.
Family loved it. Thanks
I tried this pie, with homemade crust, and I have been asked again and again to make it! It is a well kept secret that needs to be shared! Fresh ginger is the key!! Enjoy!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections