Spiced Pear & Apple Pie

Autumn pears and apples with cinnamon and ginger make a delicious holiday pie.

By Crisco

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Roll out dough for bottom crust; place in a 9-inch pie plate. Press to fit without stretching dough; trim edges until even with pie plate.

  • Combine pears, apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon, ginger, salt, and lemon juice in a large bowl. Spoon into prepared pie crust.

  • Roll out dough for top crust. Place onto filled pie or cut into strips creating a lattice top. Trim 1/2 inch beyond the edge and fold under bottom crust edge to seal. Crimp and flute edges. Cut slits in top crust or prick with a fork to allow steam to escape. Brush crust with milk and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 62.7g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 4920mg. Full Nutrition
