Sage & Cheddar Corn Meal Biscuits
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 148
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.7g 6 %
carbohydrates: 14g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 1.1g
fat: 8.8g 14 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
cholesterol: 8mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 99IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 0.6mcg
calcium: 73mg 7 %
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 1.6mg 1 %
potassium: 18.2mg 1 %
sodium: 251.7mg 10 %
calories from fat: 79.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.