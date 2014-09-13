Sage & Cheddar Corn Meal Biscuits

These tender cornmeal biscuits are made with buttermilk; sage and Cheddar cheese provide heavenly flavors.

By Crisco

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Combine flour, corn meal mix, sugar, sage, baking powder and salt in large bowl; mix well. Cut in shortening with pastry blender or fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk and cheese just until evenly moistened.

    Advertisement

  • Turn out dough onto lightly floured work surface. Knead 5 times to bring dough together. Roll out to a 3/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from baking sheet to wire rack to cool. Brush tops with butter. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 251.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022