Pumpkin Spice Bread with Toasted Marshmallows

Delicious pumpkin spice loaves are 'frosted' with mini marshmallows toasted under the broiler.

By Crisco

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat 2 (9x5-inch) loaf pans with no-stick cooking spray.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Beat pumpkin, oil, sugar and eggs in bowl with electric mixer until well blended. Add dry ingredients; mix well. Divide batter between prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Turn oven to broil. Sprinkle marshmallows evenly over breads. Broil 3 minutes or until marshmallows are lightly browned. Cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 279.7mg. Full Nutrition
