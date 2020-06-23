Corn Tortilla Chips

Here's a simple recipe for making corn tortilla chips spiced only with salt. The chips may alternately be prepared by baking the tortilla wedges in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 5 minutes, or until crisp.

Recipe by Kirstin

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In small batches, fry the corn tortilla wedges until crisp. Remove from heat and drain on paper towels. Salt to taste while warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 8.1g; sodium 12.6mg. Full Nutrition
