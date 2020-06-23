Here's a simple recipe for making corn tortilla chips spiced only with salt. The chips may alternately be prepared by baking the tortilla wedges in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 5 minutes, or until crisp.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
126 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 8.1g; sodium 12.6mg. Full Nutrition
This is fine and dandy, I do this all the time. Is this really a recipe or common sense? Kind of like a peanut butter sandwich. I like the idea of spraying them with cooking spray and baking them. I will try that next time. :)
Excellent recipe! I cut the tortillas with a pizza cutter which made it easy and gave the chips a uniform shape. I seasoned them with a mix of salt, cumin and chili powder. I've also baked them instead of frying - sprayed them with Pam and used the same seasonings then baked at 350 for 8 minutes flipped them and baked them for another 7 minutes. These are fabulous served warm with homemade salsa and guacamole!
I put these chips in my deep fryer and they turned out nicely. Not my favorite tortilla chip, but pretty darn good. I used two different corn tortillas... one had been in the fridge for a few days and the other I bought just today. I found that the older tortillas came out better... they were thinner and tasted more like store bought chips. The fresher ones turned out harder than the older ones, although they were the same brand. I prefer the older ones. Just a side note!
I'm not sure if it is a recipe, but I loved the instructions! As someone who is not SO familiar with cooking, it was nice to check out "All Recipes.com" and find even the most simple of solutions. I baked, rather than fried and they were delicious!! Thank you for sharing.
I noticed one post said that older tortillas made better chips. This is because the older tortillas will have dried out a little bit. I used to work at a fast-food place where we made fresh tortillas and fresh-fried tortilla chips and served them with all kinds of toppings and fillings. We didn't use the fresh made tortillas for our chips because the water content is too high. I would definitely suggest using older tortillas, or letting the tortillas sit out between a couple of paper towels for half an hour before frying them.
I served these chips with guacamole, and they were so tasty. I used a thermometer to keep the oil at 375 degrees while they were cooking. At this temp, the chips only took 30 seconds each side, one minute total. I cooked them in batches that kept them from overlapping too much.
I sprayed the chips with an oil mister and dusted them with Lawry's spicy seasoned salt. They were tasty, but took MUCH longer than the expected 5 mins. I would guess it took 20 mins. Definitely a good recipe for leftover corn tortillas. We had them with albondigas soup!
I am rating the baking version of this recipe as I have never tried deep frying the chips. My alterations are as follows: I stack and cut the corn tortillas in 6 wedges and arrange them on a non-stick baking sheet. Then I spritz unsweetened lime juice over them. Next comes a spray of Olive Oil Pam right over the top. Lastly, I lightly salt them. Then into the oven they go at 350 for 20 minutes. I rarely buy tortilla chips anymore as they are full of salt, preservatives and fat. These are much healthier!
Like someone already said, this isn't really a recipe as much as it is instructions - but they still taste great. I'm not the best cook but I do believe that home made always tastes the best. Tortilla chips are easy to make but if you fry them, be prepared for a huge mess like it is with frying anything else.
Pretty good. I cut the tortillas in fourths instead and deep fried them. Remember that the end result will depend a lot in the quality of the tortillas you get. If you are not completely satisfied you can always try another brand. I like the fact that you can put as much or as little salt as you want.
These turned out great. Per the advice of another reviewer, I brushed the chips with oil (I used olive-it's healthy) and cooked them in the oven on a cookie sheet. When they had cooked about 8 minutes and were still soft, I then broiled them for about a minute. They turned out very crunchy and medium-brown. They might be better broiled for only 30 sec. Also sprinkled some with cinnamon sugar after brushing with oil; they are delicious!
These chips have a restaurant flavor, not a "store bought" flavor, which I prefer (I fried them). The concept is really simple and so is the work, I just cut the tortiallas with a pizza cutter, fry about 10 at a time for about 20 to 30 seconds on each side, scoop them out and pat them off really well with paper towels. The corn tortillas that I buy sometimes bubble when I fry them and the tortilla separates or cracks really easily, so I just make sure to keep a slotted spoon nearby to smash down on the air bubbles for a few seconds. Salt them while they are still warm, but I think the chips taste better if they sit for a day sealed in a container or in a bowl with plastic wrap.
I had a ton of corn tortillas to use up. So I decided to make tortilla chips. I brushed both sides with oil, cut up in triangles and seasoned with sea salt and a bit of cayenne pepper. Baked them at 425 for about 15 mins. If you want crispier chips, then broil them for about 5 mins after baking. They are of course better and more authentic tasting fried, but that's time consuming and messy. These made great nachos! I also use whole corn tortillas and make tostado shells out of them.
These were really good. I baked the first batch after reading some of the reviews and they came out super good. I fried a second batch and followed up by baking them...they were even better. I know baking is a lot healthier but frying them first tastes so much better. Thanks for sharing I'll be making these a lot more in the future.
PERFECT! I made salsa this afternoon and had no corn chips. When I found some tortillas, I knew a recipe search was the answer. These chips turned out perfect. I couldn't have asked for better. Thank you Kirstin for sharing such an easy, simple recipe that's PERFECT! I will be making them again.
I used corn tortillas with the spray Pam & oven toast method. It took more like 15 minutes, with a flip in the middle, and they're very crunchy! (Probably because they're thick to start with). I'll certainly do this again as it's a great way to get rid of excess tortillas and they make a nice extra addition to tortilla soup/taco soup. Thanks! EDIT: 7/7/10: I used the frying method this time, on a whim. Worked great! Approximately 1.5 minutes per side did the trick for me but I didn't temp my oil, just guesstimated :)
It's a recipe to me; who knows whether there was some magic ingredient or step if you've never made it before? I snipped my tortilla with scissors and plopped them in the hot oil and voila! Next time I'll try making nachos with them...
I baked these instead of frying. I sprayed with Pam. They tasted just like a homemade tortilla chip should. Then I sprayed another batch and put some seasoned salt and they tasted like a commercial brand.
I make tortillas at least 3 times a week and chips fairly frequently, so here are my tips to help you out: (1) If you want to make chips from homemade tortillas, you need to be sure to press the dough VERY thin - as thin as possible - before cooking them. A tortilla that is thick & moist will not crisp up when frying it. It's perfectly acceptable to use store-bought tortillas if you're not able to do this. (2) Place a stack of tortillas on a cutting board, slice them in half, place one half on top of the other, and slice in thirds. (3) I personally don't use a thermometer to test the temperature of the oil; slightly below medium-high works fine. A good way to check is by placing one tortilla in it and see if it sizzles, in which case it is properly heated. (4) The first batch always turns out funky. (5) Remove the chips from the oil as soon as they're light golden - not dark golden - don't let them burn. (6) I personally don't salt my chips. Store in air-tight container.
I had some leftover corn tortillas that were not used with my enchiladas...and did not want them to go to waste. I cut them into eighths, sprayed 'em with olive oil, salted and baked! Very easy and delicious. I will be making this over and over again! This is tons healthier than a bag of chips!
Took reviewer Breeze's advice and baked them and they turned out well. Honestly for the price and the trouble I am just going to rely on Tostito from now on. Don't get me wrong these are really good, but with a 1 yr. old I just don't have the time (or the patience) to do this. Thanks for the post.
I make chips like this ALL the time, This is the ONLY way to make homemade chips, taco shells or tostadas. It's cheaper and more convenient. I also make taco salad shells using a metal ladle and flour tortillas in the deep fryer. ALL delicious to include corn tortillas and white corn tortillas! (yes it is common sence per another review but beginner cooks just might not know how to make this, I think it's a great add to AR just for this reason alone). Thanks for sharing.
I've tried these baked and fried and they're great either way. If you bake them, they'll probably be soft the next day, but just toss them back in the oven to toast them back up. We don't live in the U.S. and can't get tortillas here, so these were especially yummy. Probably if we lived in the States, I would just buy chips at the store, but these are great - very Mexican restaurant-tasting!
Have always made tortilla chips this way, especially when making enchiladas. My family can't get enough of them and most definitely prefer to store bought! OK, so pan frying may add a few calories, but when properly drained and patted with paper towel, not very greasy at all! Thank you for sharing, the best tortilla chips ever!
I have been doing this for a few years...they are easy and so good, kids LOVE them. We also began experimenting with different flavors like cinnamon sugar, garlic, or favorite seasoning salts. They are great!
These were tasty, really simple and easy, although lacking flavour. Had to douse them in lime juice, which enhanced them and made them even better. However, I no longer need to buy tortilla chips from the package.
Must read notes... The oil will decrease in temp for every batch so make sure to allow it to heat back up before the next batch. If it's too hot the chips will burn quickly. If it's not hot enough or you haven't left the chips in long enough they will be rubbery when serving. After adding the tortillas wait for the bubbles in the oil to subside to almost nothing and I have perfect chips every time.
I used my fry daddy and flour tortillas, used seasoned salt mildly after I pulled them out of the fryer. How is this not a recipe? I woudln't know how to cook chips, quite honestly. This was awesome, and buy "baked chips" if you want healthy, these are yummy.
A rather "standard" recipe, however, you can lift it up to a higher level by mixing a cup of lime juice with a 1/4 cup of salt and lightly brushing the chips before frying, allow chips to dry a few minutes on toweling before dunking into the fryer.
Amazing! You really appreciate the taste of homemade tortilla chips (versus store bought) when you make them fresh. I sprinkled them with popcorn salt instead of table sat. I also made some tostadas using whole tortillas.
5 Star would be for the baked version, been doing it for years. Started with the frying and switched. Easier, healthier and less clean up. Brush with oil, put a seasoned spice blend on and bake at 350 about 6-8 minutes each side depending on stove's oven temp range.
wow this wasss good. Because I wasnted to test it out, I used 4 tortillas and sprinkled seasoning salt, garlic salt and garlic powder on my batches. this was the perfect thing to pop in my mouth and went along with my veggie quesadilla. Thanks for the recipe I will use this again.
Very good recipe! These are hard to stop eating if you start while frying them! Since it didn't specify what oil to use, I used olive oil. I also salted with seasoning salt as the recipe didn't specify what salt to use either.
Perfect chips! Like them even better than the name brand chips!! YUM!! Now I just need to figure out how to keep large batches of them from getting stale as they can be rather labor intensive when making corn tortillas from scratch for a family of 6.
I'm more for healthier eating. I baked these at the recommend 425 degrees F. until crisp. I have always hated throwing away the last of my tortillas. Now I have my 2 1/2 and 5 year old use a pizza cutter and make chips as a snack for themselves. Thanks for posting this
These were delicious! I cut up the tortillas, then layed flat on a baking sheet and sprayed each side with smart balance spray (for the illusion of healthiness :P). i added salt to one side, and baked for about 12 minutes, and didn't even have to turn over. Thanks!
Based on the feedback, I decided to give baking a try. Yummy and healthy! I baked some old corn tortillas (cut in to chip size wedgest) at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Prior to baking, I sprayed olive oil spray on them and seasoned them liberally with salt, pepper, onion powder, chili powder. Surprisingly, they were crispy like chips. To reheat, just pop into a paper bag in the microwave for 15 minute increments until heated to your liking.
Agreeing with many reviews, this is more instructions than a recipe...but homemade tortilla chips are wonderful. Just a thought for those thinking to use cinnamon & sugar, or honey, or any other sweet topping.....try using flour tortillas. After living in AZ & TX for 12 years, I've learned fried flour tortillas work better for more dessert/sweet chips.
Like others, I've been doing this for many years and there is simply no comparison between homemade and bagged chips. In my opinion, if you've taken the time to impress your guests with your homemade salsa and guacamole, it's criminal to offer bagged chips. Be careful when salting, it's best to taste them with the salsa you're serving before adding salt. If you make them ahead of time, just heat them in a warm oven before serving, they'll be super crisp.
I saw someone else’s comment about topping the fried chips with cinnamon and sugar and that just really got my mind going! It made me think of sopapillas the Hispanic fried dough dessert so I sprinkled mine with the cinnamon sugar mixture, drizzled with honey and chocolate syrup put a scoop of vanilla ice cream on them and some sliced almonds, it was sinfully delicious!
I baked these instead of frying. I cut them into wedges with scissors, sprayed one side with some vegetable oil spray, sprinkled some cajun seasoning on them, placed on a cookie sheet at baked at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Delicious enough to eat on their own!
The time in the oven needs to be exact according to the recipe. I used a tall mister/ sprayer bottle from a craft store. It resides in the 'fridge' door. The spices are combined in a "salt shaker" for even distribution. I use two large baking pans and in less than an hour I have a bag's worth done for less than 1/4 of the cost. At cayenne pepper if you dare!
I found this recipe yesterday and thought I would give it a try for a party last night. Was wonderful!! Very quick and easy to make. I baked rather than fried and lightly salted the chips before baking. I can see using different seasonings to make different flavors. Thank you for the recipe!!
I have been doing this for years - both with corn and flour tortillas. My family loves these so when I'm making something they aren't crazy about, I just make some of these and it makes the whole meal better!
This is definitely a handy trick to know, but I would say the 'creator' of this recipe has only fried them and simply guessed at the oven cook time. I chose to bake mine to make them healthier, so I brushed them with olive oil, lightly salted and baked them for about 20min at 370 degrees until they were nice and crunchy. I realize that the different moisture content in fresh vs older tortillas will alter the baking time, but there is no way that they could be done at 350 in 5 min unless they had already been sitting on the counter, on a plate for a day or two before you made them into chips. Next time, I will start the baking time at probably 18-20 min and then check them often to make sure they don't brown too much.
I have made tortilla chips for years similar to this but in my electric deep fryer using peanut oil. I use 6" corn tortillas and cut a stack of them into 6 wedges. I drop them into the fryer until the top of the oil is pretty well covered with tortilla wedges and turn them after about a minute before they are very browned. A minute or so later, I dump them onto a paper towel, and turn the to drain most of the oil. Then I sprinkle them with salt and put them into a paper towel lined basket to cool. Although I still use oil to make the chips, they are a lot healthier than corn chips bought from the store. I can make a 3 dozen tortillas into chips in less than 30 minutes. If we can't eat them within a week or so, they can be frozen to preserve freshness. Honestly, though, with my husband's munching habits, they never last long enough to have to freeze them.
I sprayed the corn tortillas with butter flavored Pam on both sides before I cut them with a pizza cutter. 5 minutes; turn; 5 more minutes at 425 degrees, because I had other food in the oven. I liked the crisper ones (some stayed soft). I'm not sure what could have made it more flavorful, but even with seasoning, I thought they were bland.
Simple easy recipe. I buy extra thin tortillas at my local Mexican Supermarket. These tortillas are made for frying into chips. I use my deep fryer and they are ready a lot quicker than frying in a pan.
I made this recipe to test it with some flour tortillas that I had leftover from another recipe from this site. I must say that I used some remnant melted butter I had in a pan from another recipe. I mildly moistened them and then put them in the oven at 450F for 5 minutes. It was delicious. Next time, I will make them using this technique. It uses less oil and the results are equally crispy. I know this sounds like an extreme change to the recipe but honestly try it. It is definitely a fast way to make chips out of remnant tortillas to prevent food waste.
We absolutely devoured these chips. For our tex-mex dinner tonight, I fried the chips before preparing the refried beans, corn and rice, etc. But these were so good that I decided to just make nachos. I used only 3 cups of oil and added a little garlic powder as suggested by another reviewer. We will make these again and again - no more store chips : )
