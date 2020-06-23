Corn Tortilla Chips

I make tortillas at least 3 times a week and chips fairly frequently, so here are my tips to help you out: (1) If you want to make chips from homemade tortillas, you need to be sure to press the dough VERY thin - as thin as possible - before cooking them. A tortilla that is thick & moist will not crisp up when frying it. It's perfectly acceptable to use store-bought tortillas if you're not able to do this. (2) Place a stack of tortillas on a cutting board, slice them in half, place one half on top of the other, and slice in thirds. (3) I personally don't use a thermometer to test the temperature of the oil; slightly below medium-high works fine. A good way to check is by placing one tortilla in it and see if it sizzles, in which case it is properly heated. (4) The first batch always turns out funky. (5) Remove the chips from the oil as soon as they're light golden - not dark golden - don't let them burn. (6) I personally don't salt my chips. Store in air-tight container.