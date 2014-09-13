French Onion & Mushroom Green Beans
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 160.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 10.8g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 4.9g
fat: 12.1g 19 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 8.3mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 422.2IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 8.8mg 15 %
folate: 24mcg 6 %
calcium: 117.7mg 12 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 26.8mg 10 %
potassium: 358.7mg 10 %
sodium: 218.6mg 9 %
calories from fat: 108.8
