French Onion & Mushroom Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

French-cut green beans, sliced sweet onions, mushrooms, and thyme are topped with shredded cheese for a quick, delicious side dish.

By Crisco

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and vinegar. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Remove from skillet.

    Advertisement

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add green beans, mushrooms and thyme. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in onions and salt. Cook 1 to 2 minutes to until desired doneness. Top with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 218.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022