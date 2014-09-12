Spicy Indian Potato Bean Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 458.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.4g 35 %
carbohydrates: 86.9g 28 %
dietary fiber: 16.9g 68 %
sugars: 15.3g
fat: 6.9g 11 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 10093.5IU 202 %
niacin equivalents: 5.6mg 43 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 74 %
vitamin c: 55.7mg 93 %
folate: 249.8mcg 62 %
calcium: 265mg 27 %
iron: 9.1mg 51 %
magnesium: 143.8mg 51 %
potassium: 1388.1mg 39 %
sodium: 2664.9mg 107 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
added sugar: 2g
calories from fat: 61.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.