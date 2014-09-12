Smoky Golden Mashed Potatoes
Smoky Golden Mashed Potatoes is a wonderful recipe to have on hand for any occasion. Just add bacon and gouda cheese to our Buttery Golden Selects Flavored Mashed Potatoes for a delicious side dish that is easy and quick!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
*This ingredient may contain gluten. If you're targeting a gluten-free recipe option, make sure to check the label.
Related products:
Golden Selects(R) Flavored Mashed Potatoes
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 1173.9mg. Full Nutrition