Smoky Golden Mashed Potatoes

Smoky Golden Mashed Potatoes is a wonderful recipe to have on hand for any occasion. Just add bacon and gouda cheese to our Buttery Golden Selects Flavored Mashed Potatoes for a delicious side dish that is easy and quick!

By Idahoan

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Follow package direction and prepare mashed potatoes.

  • Stir in bacon and cheese and serve.

Tips

*This ingredient may contain gluten. If you're targeting a gluten-free recipe option, make sure to check the label.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 1173.9mg. Full Nutrition
