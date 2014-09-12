Mashed Potato Rolls

These mashed potato rolls are light as a feather and require no kneading! Bake up a batch for a holiday or any day!

By Idahoan

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place warm water and sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle yeast on top and let sit for 10 minutes.

  • Sift together flour and salt; mix in potato flakes.

  • In a mixer bowl, combine yeast mixture, warm milk, butter and egg. Slowly beat in potato-flour mixture, one half cup at a time, until a soft dough is formed. If dough is sticky, add more flour, 2 tablespoons at a time until dough pulls away from sides of bowl and is easy to handle.

  • Place in a greased bowl and brush with melted butter. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in bulk.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Turn out on a lightly floured board and roll 1/2 thick. Cut into 2 inch rounds with a floured biscuit cutter or cut into squares and roll up crescent style.

  • Place on greased baking sheets and let rise in a warm place for 45 minutes.

  • Bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Tips

* 1 envelope yeast equals 2 1/4 teaspoons.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 86.9mg. Full Nutrition
