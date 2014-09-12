Mashed Potato Rolls
Servings Per Recipe: 18
Calories: 104.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.9g 6 %
carbohydrates: 17.2g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 3 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 2.6g 4 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 7 %
cholesterol: 15mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 90.3IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 14 %
folate: 45.8mcg 11 %
calcium: 17mg 2 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 6.1mg 2 %
potassium: 47.4mg 1 %
sodium: 86.9mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 23.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.